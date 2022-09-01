São Paulo arrives in Goiânia with a crowd party; see related | Sao Paulo

The São Paulo squad arrived in Goiânia in the late afternoon of this Wednesday, one day before the first leg of the South American semifinal, against Atlético-GO. Supporters celebrated to welcome the players at the hotel where the delegation will be concentrated.

Coach Rogério Ceni and forward Calleri approached the fans, took pictures and signed São Paulo shirts. The fans chanted their names.

Fans celebrate Rogério Ceni on São Paulo’s arrival in Goiânia

The Tricolor will not have the presence of Miranda and Nikão, injured, in addition to Luan, who continues to improve his physical form after knee surgery. Defender Ferraresi and striker Bustos, registered in the Sudamericana, are news – the former must be a starter.

Calleri is greeted by São Paulo fans in Goiânia

Another change in the 9:30 pm clash at Serra Dourada is the return of Gabriel Neves. The midfielder recovered from his injury and traveled with the delegation. He has a chance to be a starter in place of Pablo Maia.

The likely team has Jandrei, Diego Costa, Ferraresi and Léo; Igor Vinicius, Gabriel Neves (Pablo Maia), Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes and Reinaldo; Luciano and Calleri.

1 of 3 Calleri autographs São Paulo shirt in Goiânia — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc Calleri autographs São Paulo shirt in Goiânia — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc

See the related list:

goalkeepers: Jandrei, Felipe Alves and Thiago Couto;

Jandrei, Felipe Alves and Thiago Couto; Sides: Rafinha, Igor Vinicius, Welington, Reinaldo and Moreira;

Rafinha, Igor Vinicius, Welington, Reinaldo and Moreira; Defenders: Léo, Diego Costa, Ferraresi and Luizão;

Léo, Diego Costa, Ferraresi and Luizão; Socks: Gabriel Neves, Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes, Patrick, Andrés Colorado and Galoppo;

Gabriel Neves, Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes, Patrick, Andrés Colorado and Galoppo; Attackers: Calleri, Luciano, Nahuel Bustos, Marcos Guilherme and Eder.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

2 of 3 Fans celebrate Rogério Ceni at the arrival of São Paulo in Goiânia — Photo: Eduardo Rodrigues Fans celebrate for Rogério Ceni when São Paulo arrives in Goiânia — Photo: Eduardo Rodrigues

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge São Paulo🎧

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv