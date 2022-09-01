SBT surprises when talking about rumors of Eliana going to Globo

The rumor surrounding the alleged departure of Eliana of SBT it was even the subject of one of the broadcaster’s own programs. O gossiping decided to reverberate the matter, which took over social networks and various websites, after rumors that the blonde had already signed a contract with Globo.

Chris Flores explained to the public, this Tuesday (30), that sites reported that the blonde would have signed a contract with the competitor and would leave SBT in November this year.

“My mother called me and asked what this story is, if Eliana is really going to leave SBT. Let’s tell you what we know.” the presenter started.

The presenter of Fofocalizando, then, said that “a lot of speculation has arisen on the subject” and confirmed that the blonde will continue on Silvio Santos’ station.

She even read a note from the presenter’s press office, in which she highlighted that the blonde remains in the company: “Once again, we inform you in a blunt way that Eliana did not receive any invitation or had contact with another broadcaster. Eliana remains vice-leader on Sundays ahead of ‘Programa Eliana’, on SBT”.

Chris Flores also pointed out that Globo itself denied the information and highlighted the affection he has for the SBT presenter.

Chris Flores sends a message to Eliana

Still on the program, the presenter celebrated that she will continue in the company and also sent a message to her friend.

“I am so grateful to you, I love you and thank you for everything. A kiss for you and your team that bring the best quality to our Sunday”concluded the journalist, who also showed a video in which the blonde appears recording her program scheduled to go next Christmas.

