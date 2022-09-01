See 10 items every fan needs to have

This Thursday, the 1st, one of the greatest fantasy sagas of all time gains another chapter with the premiere of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”, on Amazon Prime Video. The series promises to perfectly recreate and expand the Middle-earth that the general public came to know in the award-winning trilogy directed by Peter Jackson two decades ago.

Fans of the old ones will find characters already consecrated in the films, but no one needs to rush out to watch the three films, as the new series will take place thousands of years before Frodo’s journey to destroy the One Ring. While “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings”, JRR Tolkien’s first published titles about Middle-earth, take place at the end of the Third Age, the events depicted in “The Rings of Power” take place during the Safe Age.

Although it is already confirmed that the series will mess with the timeline established by the British writer for his universe, bringing together certain important events in relation to the books for the sake of narrative, the distance between the stories can reach up to 5,000 years.

This number might scare those unfamiliar with Tolkien’s work, but it’s this level of world-building and context, with so much detail and enormous depth in the creation of races, kingdoms, wars, and even languages, that makes this franchise of fantasizes something so beloved for over eighty years.

If “The Lord of the Rings” portrays the so-called War of the Ring, when Gandalf united men, elves and dwarves to finally defeat the great villain Sauron, works like “The Silmarillion” detail the very creation of the world and the First Age.

And it is basically between these two eras that “The Rings of Power” will tell its story, presenting events and locations essential to the entire franchise, such as the island of Númenor, the greatest kingdom of men, and the forge of said rings by the elf. Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards).

If you are interested in knowing more about this fantastic world created by JRR Tolkien, or if you are already a fan wanting to expand your collection, splash separated a list of books, games and more for you to check out.

