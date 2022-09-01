See 5 cool used cars for the price of the new top-of-the-line Citroën C3 | Used cars

New to the market, the new generation of Citroën C3 was well positioned in the entry versions to fight with rivals such as Chevrolet Onix, Hyundai HB20 and Fiat Argo, with whom it shares the mechanical set: the 1.0 of 75 hp and 10.7 kgfm and a five-speed manual gearbox. autosport already tested the model.

In the top options, equipped with 1.6 engine up to 120 hp and 15.7 kgfm and six-speed automatic transmission, the novelty value starts to come out of the curve. Even more because it doesn’t offer some comfort and safety equipment present in the competition – check out the evaluation of the First Edition 1.6 version, which costs a lot BRL 97,990.

who thinks a lot pay almost R$ 100 thousand in a car that has only two airbags, a dashboard without a rev counter, the inside of the hood unpainted, controls for the rear windows only on the center console and a key other than a pocketknife, there are a multitude of good choice of new or used cars at this average price.

autosport selected some of them, larger models, more comfortable and equipped and with better cost-benefit compared to the new C3. Check out our five indications (prices are based on the Fipe table).

If the idea is to face a hatchback, why not jump up a category, the medium, and take home the beloved, idolized hail, salve Volkswagen Golf? Even having offline in Brazil in 2020, the model accumulates fans everywhere, and it’s no wonder. The version with the closest price to the C3 is the Highline 2016, the first year of the return of the Golf’s domestic manufacture.

It is equipped with an engine 1.4 turbo 150 hp and 25.5 kgfm and a six-speed automatic transmission, a set used by Volkswagen until today in cars like the T-Cross, for example. That’s why maintenance is not that expensive and parts are easy to find. In addition, it has six airbags, two-zone air conditioningsteering wheel with depth adjustment, 16-inch alloy wheels, start-stop system, among others.

2 – Chevrolet Cruze LTZ 1.4 AT 2018 – BRL 97,740

Anyone who wants more space than a compact hatch offers a well-equipped and well-equipped sedan: the 2018 Chevrolet Cruze 1.4 LTZ. Under the hood is the 1.5 turbo engine up to 153 hp and 24.5 kgfm torque and a six-speed automatic transmission.

Besides having 16 cm more wheelbase (2.70 mx 2.54 m of the C3), the Cruze also has much more space for loads, with its trunk of a good 440 liters. It’s not a very fair comparison because they are cars of totally different categories, but here what counts is how much you’re going to spend in the end. GPS, six airbags and key presence are part of the list of standard items.

3 – Fiat Pulse Drive 1.3 AT 2022 – BRL 99,775

If the C3 seemed interesting for being a taller hatch, the Fiat Pulse might be a good choice. It’s not exactly an SUV – despite the Italian automaker calling it that – but it has a bearing that commands respect and a higher driving position. And also is the latest on the listas it was released last year as a 2022 model year.

Despite being a little more expensive than the top of the line C3, the Drive 1.3 AT version is one of the most cost-effective in the line. The car is equipped with a 1.3-litre aspirated engine yields up to 107 hp and 13.7 kgfm and a CVT-type automatic transmission. Among the highlights of the equipment list are automatic and digital air conditioning, four airbags and Sport mode with a button on the steering wheel.

4 – Nissan Kicks SL 1.6 AT 2019 – BRL 98,960

With a difference of R$ 1,000, you leave the hatchback segment to surrender to the fever that has taken over the planet: that of SUVs. In this case, with the honest Nissan Kicks SL 2019, which still doesn’t bring the new front, but the mechanics are the same as the most current model.

the engine 1.6 yields 114 hp and 15.5 kgfm of torque; The transmission is automatic CVT type. With this set, the Kicks can run up to 13.7 km / l on the road (with gasoline) – the C3 does 12.4 km / l. And, of course, there will be more space for rear passengers and luggage because of the larger wheelbase and trunk. There are also six airbags, 360-degree camera, leather seats, depth adjustment on the steering wheel and a face key.

5 – Citroën C4 Cactus Feel Pack 1.6 AT 2021 – BRL 96,854

Now to make it more interesting, let’s keep the fight at home. Even more so because the two have the same mechanical set, formed by the 1.6 engine (which in the C4 Cactus delivers 118 hp, against 113 hp in the C3 due to adjustments made to suit the Proconve L7) and the six-speed automatic transmission.

AND, despite the common traits, the older “brother” conveys a more sophisticated air, has more presence. In addition, it is bigger, more economical and offers a more complete equipment list, with items such as four airbags, depth adjustment on the steering wheel, 17″ alloy wheels, tire pressure monitoring and on-site key.