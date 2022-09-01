See former athletes who played in CBLOL 2016, which ended at Ibirapuera | lol

It was 2016 when the Brazilian League of Legends Championship (CBLOL) had its first final held at the Ginásio do Ibirapuera, in São Paulo. In that 2nd Split of CBLOL 2016, several players known in the community, now retired, in another role or without a team for some time, were still competing in the main MOBA league in Brazil. Of the 43 players who participated in that edition of CBLOL, 29 are not actively competing (67.4% of the total). Check out in this report the list of former athletes who were on the competitive scene at that tournament and what they do today.

The grand final of the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2022 between paiN and LOUD will be next Saturday, starting at 1 pm (Brasilia time), with live broadcast on sportv 4. The ge will follow in real time. The confrontation, in the best of five matches (md5), will be worth the Brazilian title, the prize of R$ 100 thousand and the classification for Worlds 2022, the LoL World Championship.

Check out some of the former CBLOL 2016 players:

Playing for RED Canids at that time, Felipe “YoDa” is one of Brazil’s top streamers. At the time, the team had to compete in the Promotion Series for having finished the qualifying phase in 7th place.

Who also appears in the list is the ex-sniper Gustavo “Sacy”. For the Pack, he achieved his first major glory alongside YoDa in 2017, winning the 1st CBLOL Split. He stayed in the organization until October 2020. Today, he is one of the best players in the Valorant world. Sacy is even playing in Valorant Champions 2022, Riot Games’ FPS world championship, for LOUD.

Nappon, Takeshi, esA and Baiano

By Keyd Stars, the quartet formed by Carlos “Nappon”, Murilo “Takeshi”, André “esA” and Gustavo “Baiano” was a finalist in the 1st Split of 2016, but ended up falling against CNB e-Sports Club in the semifinal of the 2nd Split . In 2019, Takeshi announced his retirement as a player during the 2nd Split final. Nappon said goodbye to competitive a month after Keyd’s former teammate. The duo has been working on official CBLOL broadcasts since 2020.

Esa, in turn, stopped competing in November 2020, after being runner-up in the 2nd Split with paiN Gaming against INTZ. Today, it is focused on content creation. Finally, like Takeshi and Nappon, Baiano also stopped competing in 2019. Since then, he has focused on streams and various personal projects, becoming one of the main LoL influencers in Brazil.

Highlight at the time, Rafael “Rakin” deserves mention in this report. Even with Big Gods without many chances of staying in the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2016, due to the punishment received before the start of the tournament, the player managed to get enough prominence to be hired by paiN for the following season. The competitive career, however, ended in 2018, when he fell in the playoffs of the 2nd Split of CBLOL. Nowadays, Rakin decides to create content, making lives and videos for YouTube. He is part of the Team Liquid streamers team in Brazil.

Marksman Lucas “Luskka” was Rakin’s teammate at Big Gods in 2016. In LoL, he competed until September 2021, for CASLA Esports (San Lorenzo’s esports division). Today, he is a Valorant player for Rise Gaming.

Who also appears on the list is the trio Matheus “Mylon”, Thúlio “SirT” and Gabriel “Kami”. In 2016, the three wore the shirt of paiN, when they fell in the semifinal of the 2nd Split against INTZ. Mylon and Kami’s last commitment in competitive was in the decision of the 2nd Split of the 2017 CBLOL, when they finished runners-up for Tradition against the surprise of that season, Team oNe.

Like Takeshi and Nappon, Mylon pursued a career as a commentator for CBLOL. Kami, on the other hand, is focused on creating content (lives and YouTube). Furthermore, he remains an influencer for paiN since his retirement as a player.

SirT, meanwhile, was paiN’s hunter at the time. Although he officially stopped competing in 2019, when he played in the ABCDE Superliga for Falkol, SirT even played two matches in the 2022 CBLOL Academy for Miners. Currently, he is coach of the base division of the Minas Gerais team.

Champions of the 1st Split of 2016, Felipe “Yang”, Gabriel “Revolta” and Gabriel “tockers” also made history at CBLOL. The trio was present in the decision of the Ginásio do Ibirapuera that consecrated INTZ as the first three-time Brazilian champion. Yang has not competed in LoL since December 2020, when he wore the KaBuM jersey. Tockers hung up his mouse in 2019, when he played for Havan Liberty (now only Liberty). Revolta, in turn, has not competed on CBLOL, but has been making its presence felt in broadcasts and remains focused on streams.

For Operation Kino, Gabriel “Turtle” was still a player in 2016. At the time, his team finished in 6th place, needing to play in the Promotion Series to stay in the CBLOL elite for 2017. In November 2018, Turtle switched his mouse for the suit, living his first experience as a coach, at CNB. Today, he is assistant coach for Evil Geniuses, LCS. The Brazilian was even champion of the North American league as head coach in the 1st Split of 2022.

