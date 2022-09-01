See how to book an appointment with SUS through your cell phone

The Conect SUS application gained strength after the announcement that vaccines would be registered through it. However, it is important to note that the application is not just for that, but it has several types of services available. Among the options, there is the possibility of being able to schedule appointments through the SUS through it.

So, in today’s article we are going to deal with this subject and bring you more details so that you can understand how to schedule your appointment through the app and, in addition, stay on top of what other services are available. See more below.

What services are available?

In addition to being able to check the registration of vaccine doses against Covid-19 and issue your disease vaccination certificate, those who have the application can also check more details about the National Vaccination Booklet and about vaccination campaigns.

However, through the application there is also the possibility of scheduling appointments or exams and also checking the placement on the waiting list for a transplant in the National Transplant System, if that is the case of the person.

In addition, other services available are the registration of medicines that have been received through the SUS and the registration of possible allergies that the person has, in addition to records of blood donations.

How to make an appointment with SUS by cell phone?

To make an appointment with SUS by cell phone, the steps are very simple. Thus, the first of them is to have the Conect SUS application downloaded on your cell phone. For this you can use the link: https://bityli.com/nPbqE.

You will then need to login with the Gov.br account. Once logged in, right on the main page you can see the option “Quick Actions”. Click on it and proceed by tapping “View All”.

Then go to “Schedules”. Thus, it will be possible to verify all the information regarding the appointments you have made, including your place in the queue, if applicable.

To create a new schedule, click on the calendar icon in the lower right corner of the page. Finally, just select the date you want and also the unit.

However, it is worth noting that in order to take advantage of this possibility, it is necessary to go to a health center. This is because you need to previously register your data in the National Health Data Network, and this step needs to be done with the help of a specialized professional.

