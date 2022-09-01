see who can renegotiate debts from this Thursday, 1

Students who are beneficiaries of the Student Financing Fund (Fies) can request from this Thursday (1), the renegotiation of debts with the Federal Government. According to official information, applications can be made through student credit financial agents, which are Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal.

Requests for this new round can be made until December 31st, and are only valid for beneficiaries who have contracts signed until the end of 2017. In this new request phase, debt payments must be made in cash at the most cases. This is the only way to make the discount actually apply.

It is worth remembering that requests can be made digitally. At Banco do Brasil, for example, the request can be made through the official application of the institution. Just click on the “Debt Solutions” option and follow the steps. In the case of Caixa, the request is made through the Fies Caixa app, or on the bank’s official website.

The Federal Government explains that students who are up to date with payments may have a 12% discount on the total debt. Those who delayed the discharge by more than 90 days can get a discount of up to 99%, as long as they are in the final phase of discharge on December 30, 2021. In the end, the size of the discount will depend on the candidate’s profile.

From the moment the citizen manages to pay off the debt, he will be automatically removed from any restrictive credit register. In this way, he will return to the situation of defaulting with his accounts. The possibility of negotiation was approved by the National Congress and published in the Official Gazette on July 22nd.

Types of discounts

Student with some delay

In general, the student who has some kind of delay of any kind, can get a discount of up to 12% on the total debt. In this case, it will be necessary to make the payment in cash to be able to validate the rebate.

Delay of more than 90 days

If the student is more than 90 days late, he/she may have a discount on the total charges, which are interest and fees. In addition, he may also have a discount of 12% of the principal amount for cash payment.

For this case, there is still a second option: the reduction of all charges, without discounts on the principal amount. In this sense, he could pay the debt in installments of up to 150 times, respecting the idea that the minimum amount of the installment is R$ 200.

I haven’t paid for over a year

Those who have their Fies debt in arrears for more than a year can also make a negotiation, as long as they have been users of the Emergency Aid program, or at least have an up-to-date and active registration in Cadúnico.

In this case, there is the option of discounting 92% of the total debt amount, considering that the citizen will be able to make the payment in cash.

I haven’t paid for over 5 years

Anyone who hasn’t paid for more than five years can also negotiate. In this case, it is also necessary for the individual to have received at least a portion of the Emergency Aid, or to have an active and updated registration in Cadúnico.

In this case, the discount can reach 99% of the total debt amount. In any case, the citizen will have to make the payments in cash for the rebate to be accepted by the bank, be it BB or Caixa Econômica Federal.