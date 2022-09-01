Semusa discloses action to close the…

The City Hall of Divinópolis, through the Municipal Health Department (Semusa), informs that on September 10, a major closing event will be held for the National Vaccination Campaign against Poliomyelitis. The event counts on the partnership of the Rotary Club Divinópolis Leste and Rotary Club Divinópolis Oeste.

The activity will take place from 8 am to 4 pm, in the Viva Square parking lot, located at Rua Moacir José Leite nº 201, close to the shopping malls. During this period, there will be a Semusa vaccination stand, where it will be possible to vaccinate against infantile paralysis, in addition to updating the vaccination booklet for children and adolescents up to 15 years of age.

The event will feature some attractions aimed at children throughout the period of action, such as presentations by the Clown Doctors, the “Corridinha Rotary Kids”, where the little ones will receive medals, presence of the characters Zé and Maria Gotinha, in addition to musical attractions, cotton candy and a bounce house for the kids.

Balance – 2022 Polio Vaccination Campaign

The polio campaign has a coverage of 32% with the vaccination of 3,356 children out of a total of 10,487. In all ages targeted by this campaign, vaccination coverage revolves around this percentage.

Among children aged 1 year, 890 were vaccinated out of a total of 2,629, which represents 33.85% coverage. A total of 813 2-year-old children from a target audience of 2,616 (31.08%) were immunized.

Of a total of 2,641 3-year-olds, 857 received the polio vaccine (32.45%). Another 796 4-year-old children were immunized, out of a total of 2,601, which represents 30.6% coverage.

In the state of Minas Gerais, the average coverage is very similar to the numbers of Divinópolis with 34.33% coverage of the target audience, according to data from the Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG). In relation to the national average, the vaccination rate is even lower at 24.8%.