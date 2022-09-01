Senate approves MP that raises CSLL for banks and brokerages; text goes to sanction

The Senate approved on Tuesday, 30th, the Provisional Measure (MP) that raises the Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL) of banking and non-banking institutions by 1 percentage point until December 31, 2022. The measure increased the CSLL of banks from 20% to 21%. For institutions such as brokers and insurance companies, the rate was raised from 15% to 16%. The text goes to presidential sanction.

The MP was issued at the end of April this year to compensate for the waiver of the Refis (tax debt installment program) for individual microentrepreneurs (Meis) and microenterprises. The rate increase, however, came into effect in August because the increase in the tax rate must obey the ninety-day principle (90 days) to take effect. The government estimates an increase in revenue of R$ 244.1 million this year with the measure.

The text was voted on in the Senate soon after the analysis in the plenary of the Chamber, and was not altered. This week, the presidents of the Senate and the Chamber, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) and Arthur Lira (PP-AL), respectively, called for a concerted effort to clean the voting agenda and prevent proposals, such as the MPs, from lapse.

Next month, however, there is no expectation that the parliamentarians will meet, despite having a session of Congress, jointly between deputies and senators, for September 29, three days before the elections.

