Senator goes to STF against Bolsonaro and asks for investigation into real estate paid in cash

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), leader of the Opposition, called on the Federal Supreme Court to demand an investigation into the purchase of real estate in cash by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and some of his family members.

On Tuesday the 30th, a report by the UOL revealed that half of the ex-captain’s and his family’s properties were acquired in cash. In all, more than 25 million reais – considering inflation in the period – have been used by the clan since 1990 to buy land and houses.

Randolfe asked the STF to determine the taking of testimony by Bolsonaro and relatives such as Flávio, Eduardo and Carlos, in addition to “precautionary measures essential to clarify the facts, such as blocking of accounts and the search and seizure of cell phones and computers used, the its expertise and the immediate publicity of the contents that concern the manifest public interest”.

According to the senator, “the salary of a parliamentarian does not justify this millionaire heritage” and, therefore, “it is the right of all Brazilians to be transparent about the misuse of public money”. Before reaching the presidency, Jair Bolsonaro served as a federal deputy for 27 years.

Also on Tuesday, Bolsonaro said he saw no problems in buying real estate in cash. “I don’t know what is written in the article. What’s the problem? Investigate, my God in heaven”, he declared on the way out of an event in the trade and services sector, in Brasília.