Serena Wins World No. 2, Delays Retirement, Advances in US Open | sneakers

Serena Williams secured her place in the third round of the US Open by beating Anett Kontaveit, number 2 in the world ranking, by 2 sets to 1, partials of 7/6, 2/6 and 6/2, in just over 2h30 of departure at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the main court of the Billie Jean King complex.

Serena Williams celebrates point against Kontaveit — Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

“No rush here. I’m loving this crowd. It’s really fantastic. There’s still a little bit left in me. Let’s see the next game”, said the American after the victory.

Serena has already announced that the 2022 edition of the American grand slam is the last tournament of her career. At age 40, the American tennis legend is seeking his 24th career major title, his seventh at the New York tournament.

In the third round, Williams faces Australian Ajla Tomljanovic who beat Russian Evgeniya Rodina in the second round by 2 sets to 1, partials of 1/6, 6/2 and 6/5.

It was Serena who took the first lunge at her rival’s serve. The American had two chances to break in the second game of the match, but Kontaveit managed to save, taking advantage of an opponent’s mistake in the return and an ace in the sequence.

Williams continued to put a lot of pressure on the Estonian’s serve, sinking the balls well and making it difficult for her to hit. In the seventh game, again the owner of the party had chances to break the serve, this time three, all saves, in a game that lasted more than 12 minutes.

Serena Williams finally got the break only in the sixth chance. Kontaveit for the left winner, the ball hit the net and relieved for the American, who returned it and saw the rival miss to put in condition to serve for the first set. But the Estonian returned immediately, taking advantage of a triple break point to tie the set at 5/5 with a double fault.

Equality remained until the tiebreak. Taking advantage of Kontaveit’s only mistake, Serena opened the minibreak and resolved the first set with two aces. The loss in the first set ignited a fire for Anett, who returned for the second leg putting Williams on the ropes, with two breaks straight away to open 3/0. However, she squandered the chance to make the 4/0 by committing a double fault and an unforced error, giving a break back.

When it looked like Serena Williams would return to the match after opening 40-0 in the fifth game, Anett Kontaveit reacted, looked for the tie and got the break for the third time in the second half, practically leading the confrontation of the confrontation. It was enough to confirm the looting and everything was the same, everything was the same in the match.

The beginning of the third was the American’s turn to start running over. Confirming the serve and getting a break in the sequence, Williams opened 2/0 in the decisive part. Kontaveit even managed to return the break, but gave in again and saw the grand slams record holder open 4/1.