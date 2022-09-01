Services follow GDP ‘star’, and entrepreneurs make cash while waiting for 2023 more difficult | Economy

The expected recovery of the service sector appeared once again in the second quarter of 2022. The 1.2% rise in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the period had a relevant share of the segment, the largest in the Brazilian economy, according to data released. this Thursday (31) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The industry had a more positive performance from the first to the second quarter, with an increase of 2.2%, but services remain the ‘star’ of GDP, with significant performance in all comparisons: compared to the previous quarter, the increase was 1.9%; compared to the same quarter of 2021, of 4.5%; and, in the accumulated in four quarters, of 4.3% – meanwhile, the industry still has modest results.

Household consumption rose 2.6% in the quarter compared to the previous three months, almost entirely driven by services.

Data from the GDP Monitor, from Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), published before the release of this Thursday, showed that at least 80% of all growth in household consumption in the quarter would come from services. And about 40% would leave room and board.

“We had the best August in our history. And also the best Mother’s Day, the best Father’s Day, the best Sunday…”, says Leonel Paim, partner at Osteria Generale and Via Castelli restaurants, in São Paulo.

From April to now, Paim’s business has been breaking record after record by uniting the resumption of the salon with the improved delivery operation – a lesson that was left from the closing times of the pandemic. Deliveries currently represent 40% of revenues.

Leonel Paim: 'I was ready to break, but I wanted to land on my feet. I have employees with 30 years of service. (…) I would at least want to pay the fine to unlock everyone's FGTS' — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1

But the good news is from the last few quarters. Paim had to lay off 35 employees to go through the most critical moments in the restaurants. He didn’t get into bank debt just because he couldn’t take out loans. It was rejected both by the National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (Pronampe) and by the state program Desenvolvimento SP.

“I was ready to break, but I wanted to land on my feet. I have employees with 30 years of service. One of them I met while dating, and today he is a grandfather. He wanted to at least pay the fine to unlock everyone’s FGTS”, says the businessman.

Economist comments on GDP results in the 2nd quarter

The mix of delivery, negotiation with suppliers and contributions from the partners held the points until the reopening. Still, there was some difficulty calibrating inventories and paying full wages when there was uncertainty as to whether bars and restaurants could stay open.

Leonel Paim: 'There were many events held back, celebrations not held, the desire to celebrate what was not celebrated. One hour it passes.' — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1

After that moment, it was time to take advantage of the return of customers, which intensified after vaccination against Covid-19. Caution, however, persists. Paim says he doesn’t expect the furor to remain.

“There were many events that were held back, celebrations not held, the desire to celebrate what was not celebrated. One hour it passes,” she says.

concerns that follow

Paim’s fear is shared by businessmen and economists heard by the g1.

In summary, the perception is that the good numbers for the economy in the first half of this year were the result of a more vigorous opening and stimulus to the economy, but the situation ahead is more challenging.

This is because the rise in interest rates should start to cause a slowdown in investments in the country and the prospect of a global recession could harm growth through exports.

Finally, the increase in government spending – which circumvented the spending ceiling to ensure support for the economy in an election year – should take its toll at the turn of the year, with more fear from global investors about the country’s accounts. Whenever this happens, there is more pressure on the exchange rate and inflation.

Juliana Trece, economist at the Brazilian Institute of Economics at FGV and coordinator of the GDP Monitor, says that the GDP result in this second quarter reinforces the better-than-expected performance of the Brazilian economy, but the numbers may not be repeated in 2023.

In the first half, the economist sees a clear effect of the demand held back by the consumption of services due to the closures of the economy in recent years. Higher income groups of the population managed to accumulate some money, which has been poured into the economy now.

In addition, there was help from the emergency release of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) and the anticipation of the 13th for retirees and pensioners as the two main measures that injected money into household consumption.

“The growth came from artificial means, not a robust engine. The question is when the effects of monetary policy will start to affect the unemployment rate and economic activity, which will take more income from the population”, says the economist.

Another important point is that there is no clarity on the economic agenda of the main candidates for the presidency of the Republic, and part of the policies to encourage the economy may end at the turn of the year. Finally, the increase in spending to finance them increases the financial market’s distrust of the sustainability of public accounts.

“We are in an election year and regardless of who wins, we will have a 2023 with many challenges”, he says.

Recovery of bars and restaurants: 35% of entrepreneurs intend to hire in the 2nd semester

‘Honeymoon’ with caveats

In the second half of the year, new government stimulus should hold growth up.

This week’s Focus bulletin points out that GDP should reach 2.10% in 2022, against 2.02% previously forecast. As for 2023, the high forecast dropped from 0.39% to 0.37%.

For now, there are two measures that should increase consumption: the first is the ICMS ceiling for essential products – which forced the reduction of fuel prices, for example, and should help a reallocation of income that would go to these inputs towards to other expenses.

The second is the increase in income with the approval of the PEC Kamikaze, which allowed for an increase in the values ​​of social policies, such as the increase in Auxílio Brasil to R$ 600 and the granting of vouchers for taxi drivers and truck drivers.

“About 80% of the bar and restaurant sector earns in the range of R$ 20,000 per month. The aid is ‘injection into the vein’ at the base of the pyramid, which is the target audience of these entrepreneurs”, says Paulo Solmucci, president of the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel).

Solmucci also says that, as a positive factor for the sector, this will be a year of the Football World Cup. With everything in the account and without new shocks, bars and restaurants are expected to generate another 100,000 jobs by the end of 2022, recovering all the positions lost during the pandemic.

On the other side of the coin, Abrasel’s monthly survey still shows that only 37% of bars and restaurants made a profit in June. In addition, 69% had loans to pay and 71% were unable to pass on costs at the same speed as inflation.

“It’s like we’re on the ‘honeymoon’ of a couple celebrating their silver anniversary and already having a lot of problems together. We renewed our vows, but with a lot of baggage,” says Solmucci.

2022 marks the resumption of foreign tourism in the country after the pandemic

Just behind the bars and restaurants, the tourism sector is also taking advantage of the moment to recover. Figures from the Brazilian Association of Tour Operators (Braztoa) show that, in the second quarter, 81.2% of operators exceeded the mark of 100% of the amounts billed in the same period of 2021. 9.4% are between 50% and 100%, and 9.4% have not reached 50%.

But compared to the pre-pandemic moment, there is still work to be done. Only 40.6% reached 100% of sales in the same period in 2019. Another 40.6% were between 50% and 100%. That’s 18.8% that didn’t reach half of the revenues of those times.

Elisa Ikebe, owner of a travel agency franchise, in São Paulo. — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1

The president of Braztoa, Roberto Nedelciu, says that the numbers could be even better if the sector were attended to in one of its complaints to the federal government.

Tourism entities complain about the withholding income tax (IRRF) on remittances abroad, which rose from 6% to 25%. In practice, Brazilian travel operators use the mechanism for booking hotels and booking tours in other countries.

“It is an increase of 33% in the final value of the packages. Operators that sell heavily in countries where there is no exemption have the most expensive trip and lose competitiveness”, says Nedelciu.

Elisa Ikebe: 'The last three months have been good and we have resumed the pre-pandemic level of revenue. I'm making cash to pay the loan installments, which return in November' — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1

Even with obstacles, entrepreneurs breathe a sigh of relief. Elisa Ikebe, owner of a franchise for the travel agency Agaxtur, went through the mishaps of every travel agent during the pandemic: saw revenue go downhill, had to negotiate rents so as not to close the doors and had to resort to a R$120,000 loan from Pronampe.

“The last three months have been good and we have resumed the pre-pandemic billing level. I’m making cash to pay the loan installments, which come back in November,” says Elisa.

The businesswoman explains that the arrival of the ômicron variant of Covid, at the beginning of the year, made the bank increase the grace period for the loan. She remains hopeful that even if the economy slows, businesses can remain financially healthy.

“The elections leave doubts about next year and the World Cup ends up being bad for tourism, because the country wants to follow the games. But I am hopeful that sales will come back soon.”it says.