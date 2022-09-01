She-Hulk has an unusual participation in the third episode

She-Hulk didn’t need much time to vouch like Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews), Jennifer Walters’ former colleague (Tatiana Maslany), is arrogant and obnoxious. In a matter of just two episodes, he’s disqualified and offended the protagonist so many times that there’s no denying that there’s something rewarding about seeing him fall for such a stupid scam in the series’ third episode. Believe it or not, Dennis thought he was dating the rapper Megan Thee Stallion, when in fact his girlfriend was an elf shifter from New Asgard, only interested in his money and chaos. Convinced that he is, Dennis didn’t suspect a thing and, when he saw it, he had already spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on pampering for his beloved.

Perhaps for his innate heroism, perhaps for the pleasure of publicly calling him an ass, Jen came to the rescue and testified on his behalf at the trial. But for the record: it’s not that she was “only” benevolent with the mala, she did it while balancing the difficulties and stresses with the Abominable case (Tim Roth) and his newfound fame.

In the end, the heroine was rewarded. Not only was she successful in defending the former villain, she gained a new client for his firm. Turns out Megan Thee Stallion herself went to accompany in loco Dennis’ case, shocked at how anyone could fall for such a prep. Impressed with Jen’s argument, the rapper hired her and even gave her a free swing class.

jokes aside, She-Hulk once again takes advantage of the mix of the mundane and the absurd of the MCU to laugh at our everyday machismo. Because sometimes more efficient than pointing is laughing.

She-Hulk is shown on Thursdays at Disney+.

