Ship towed after running aground in Egypt’s Suez Canal | World

An oil tanker was briefly stranded in Egypt’s Suez Canal on Wednesday night due to a technical failure in its rudder. The vessel, Affinity V, blocked the southern section of the canal and, according to the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), has already been towed.

The incident took place on the same stretch of the single-lane canal where a giant cargo ship, the Ever Given, ran aground for six days in March 2021, disrupting global trade.

According to the TankerTrackers ship monitoring service, the tanker appears to have lost control as it headed south. “It temporarily obstructed traffic and is now facing south again but moving slowly with the help of the tug,” the institution said on Twitter.

TankerTrackers records also suggest that Affinity V may have been hit by a smaller vessel called Amelia that was sailing on the same stretch of channel.