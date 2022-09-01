Should I train ‘to failure’ to gain muscle? How many reps to do? – 08/31/2022

The movie “Pumping Iron” (1977) shows how Arnold Schwarzenegger, then 30, would win the Mr. Olympia, the biggest bodybuilding competition in the world. In one of the scenes in the documentary, Arnold claims that training “to failure” is essential for gaining muscle.

“Crossing the pain barrier makes the muscles grow (…). It’s the last three or four repetitions that make the muscles grow”, says the actor.

Arnold is, to this day, a reference for many people who train in gyms in search of strong and defined muscles. The methodology adopted by the Austrian continued to be used for decades — and was perfected with the evolution of science and training techniques.

A review of articles carried out by the Laboratory of Neuromuscular Adaptations to Resistance Training of the Department of Physical Education at UFScar (Universidade Federal de São Carlos), in São Paulo, evaluated how essential it is to train to muscle failure — that is, to do repetitions of an exercise until you don’t have the strength to perform any more movement.

The article suggests that for untrained people, training at high intensity to failure is not necessary. But in trained individuals, evidence shows that there is greater gain in muscle strength after high-intensity resistance training performed to muscle failure, compared to no failure.

According to Júlio Benvenutti Bueno de Camargo, a specialist in strength training sciences at UFScar, the data available so far show that the execution of sets to the point of muscle failure does not seem to provide additional benefit in strength and hypertrophy gains.

“It is still unclear how close to failure the sets should be performed and whether their use is (or not) dependent on other variables, such as intensity (weight lifted) and volume (number of repetitions and sets). , future studies analyzing the adaptive responses to the use of muscle failure may help to better understand the subject”, he concludes.

Training to failure is helpful but not essential

While “failure” does not need to be used for hypertrophic gains, it is part of an important benchmark for training. In the practice of bodybuilding, there is the concept of 1 RM (one repetition maximum), which would be the maximum weight that someone can lift in a given exercise by doing just one repetition correctly.

“It is known that stimuli between 70% and 90% of the 1 RM can be interesting for hypertrophic adaptation”, explains Gustavo Zorzi, Master in Human Movement Sciences and member of the Advanced Group on Research in Human Performance at Unimep (Methodist University of Piracicaba), in São Paulo.

Let’s take a practical example. Let’s say that by doing a single repetition on the bench press you can lift 100 kg. So, in training, you would use 70% to 90% of that load — that is, you would train with 70 kg to 90 kg, depending on the number of repetitions proposed in the set.

“The problem with this method is that, as the person evolves (or stops training), these numbers change, which is why the repetition zone (8 to 12, for example) can be more applicable in everyday life”, says Zorzi.

It is common that, in an initial training plan, there is a sequence of exercises prepared by the physical education professional with a predetermined number of repetitions. In this scheme, those who train should stay within this repetition zone, with 8 to 12 being the most used.

In practice, if you complete the maximum number of repetitions within the proposed range (12) and feel like you could still do at least one more movement, it’s time to increase the weight.

In these cases, the training is not based on muscle failure, but on the established repetition count. “Studies already show that both high-intensity (few repetitions and high weight) and low-intensity (many repetitions and low weight) exercises can promote similar muscle hypertrophy”, says Marco Uchida, professor at the Faculty of Physical Education at Unicamp (State University of Campinas), in São Paulo.

Especially for beginners, establishing a number of repetitions, even if they are far from the failure zone, brings good results in muscle gain. “Works show that doing exercises with 30% of maximum load promotes an increase in muscle mass similar to training with 80% of maximum load, provided that with the same total volume of exercises”, says Uchida.

However, this only applies to muscle hypertrophy. When it comes to gaining strength, the techniques are different. “Studies show that the greater the intensity, the more expressive the gain in strength.”

That is, going back to our bench press example, the person who does 3 sets of 10 repetitions with 60 kg can have hypertrophy similar to the person who does 5 sets of 6 repetitions with 80 kg. However, the individual who trained with more load will gain more strength.

Hypertrophy, strength and endurance

In summary, for those looking to build muscle, the number of repetitions in each set is less important than the total volume of training. For those looking to gain strength, the combination of high loads with low repetitions is more interesting.

“Both protocols can bring about substantial gains in maximal strength and endurance. However, taking into account the specificity of the applied stimulus, the greatest magnitudes of strength gains actually seem to result from the use of higher weights (which consequently leads to , to a smaller number of repetitions), especially due to neural adaptations”, says Júlio Benvenutti Bueno de Camargo.

Likewise, protocols with a higher number of repetitions (and less weight) induce greater gains in muscular endurance, resulting from an increased ability to tolerate fatigue. “It is worth noting, however, that individuals with restrictions regarding the use of high loads can still present increases in strength even with reduced weights, as long as the series are performed to the point of fatigue (muscle failure)”, adds Camargo.

How many reps do you do for each bodybuilding goal?

The most commonly used traditional training zones indicate that, approximately, the amount of repetitions for each goal would be:

From 2 to 6 repetitions for strength gain;

From 8 to 12 repetitions for hypertrophy;

16+ reps for resistance.

It is worth mentioning that the more repetitions, the lower the load used in the exercise tends to be. And that these numbers are just general references. In addition to repetitions, other variables are important for the results, such as the quality in the execution of the movements, the types of exercises chosen, the rest time between the movements, the formats of series (drop-sets, bi-sets, tri-sets ), the weekly training volume, etc.

And lifting the weight slowly is better?

It’s common for some people to do the repetitions very slowly — a method called “super slow” — and say that it helps with hypertrophy. “But some research and tests from the early 2000s, with people who took 10 seconds in each repetition (5 in the concentric phase and 5 in the eccentric phase), for example, did not show that the super slow is more efficient”, he adds. Marcos Uchida.

The expert points out that, in general, there is no one method that is superior to another: they are all interesting to incorporate into the training routine. By changing how you do the exercises, there is a gain in motivation (because of the new challenge), in addition to varying the stimuli, preventing the body from adapting to the exercises and stopping evolving.

“In the end, there are many variables and the main aspect to have results is the frequency of training, at least twice a week. And it’s no use doing a thousand types of training if there’s no good rest, food etc.”, reinforces Uchida.