Smallpox of the Monkeys: two cases are confirmed in Barra do Garças

Two cases of monkeypox were confirmed in Barra do Garças (509 km from Cuiabá), this Wednesday (31). The information is on the panel that shows the monitoring of the disease released by the State Department of Health (SES-MT).

Two other cases that were considered suspicious in the municipality have already been discarded, according to the Health Surveillance of Mato Grosso.

As of 11 am this Wednesday (31), the state recorded a total of 29 confirmed cases of monkeypox. There are 13 residents from Cuiabá, eight from Várzea Grande, three from Tangará da Serra, one from Rondonópolis, one from Sorriso and one from Nova Xavantina.

Suspected cases

The department also investigates 31 suspected cases of the disease in the state. There are six in Campo Novo do Parecis, eight in Cuiabá, two in Várzea Grande, three in Tangará da Serra and two in Sinop.

There is also a suspicion of a case in the cities of Lucas do Rio Verde, Peixoto de Azevedo, Itiquira, Tapurah, Paranaíta, Campos de Júlio, Campo Verde, Porto Esperidião and Rondonópolis.

Another 27 cases that were considered suspicious have already been discarded after the arrival of the test results, according to data in the bulletin.

Symptoms and prevention

The main symptoms of monkeypox are swollen lymph nodes, skin lesions, fever, headache, muscle aches and back pain. If these symptoms appear, look for a Basic or Emergency Care Unit.

For disease prevention, put in place biosecurity measures, such as the use of masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene, and avoid touching injuries or sharing objects with infected people.

