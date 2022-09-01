Sold off? What nothing! Rock in Rio handpicks who goes to the VIP area

Do you think that everyone who has the R$ 3 thousand of the ticket price for the VIP area of ​​Rock in Rio can buy the ticket? Of course. And it’s not because the website says it’s sold out, because it’s not! Production has set aside a relevant quantity for promoters of the party sell only to the most “interesting” (and that can mean a lot). But the column now lists the step-by-step guide to buy those “sold out tickets” for the Rock in Rio 2022 VIP area.

First, to step foot there, you need to pass a selection criteria made by public relations agencies, who decide who will get the chance to buy a ticket to the exclusive space.

Rock in Rio Alok, Post Malone, Jason Derulo and Marshmello were confirmed at Rock in Rioreproduction Avril at Rock In Rio and Iron Maiden Avril Lavigne is also reproduction Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 Demi Lovato Performs At Rock In Rio Demi Lovato performing at Rock in Rio Lisbon 2018Fiúza/NurPhoto via Getty Images Rock in Rio 2019 – Day 3 The singer was in Brazil for Rock in RioWagner Meier/Getty Images Metrópoles 2 partner advertising ivete sangalo Brazilian singer Ivete Sangalo performs at the Rock in Rio Lisboa 2018 Ivete at Rock In Rio Pedro Fiúza/NurPhoto via Getty Images Rock in Rio 2019 – Day 3 iza RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 29: Iza performs live on stage during third day of Rock In Rio Music Festival at Cidade do Rock on September 29, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)Mauricio Santana/Getty Images Metrópoles 3 partner advertising Rock in Rio VIP In the article, Leo Dias reports that the price is absurd and the place is not worth itPlayback / Instagram Lexa-Rock-In-Rio Lexa reveals anxiety with the performance at Rock In RioReproduction / Instagram Metrópoles 4 partner advertising steve_-_rock_in_rio_2022_widexl ***photo-Whindersson-no-rock-rio the youtuber, who is also a singer, performed at the Palco Digital Stage at Rock in Rio and filled the space in 2017Reproduction / TV Globo Advertising from the Metrópoles 5 partner Rock in Rio 2019 Rock in Rio 2019Wagner Meier/Getty Images 0

connections

The first step in this process is to have good connections, strong enough for you to be part of the mailing (group of email addresses) of any public relations agency that has tickets to the VIP area. If you are not present on this list, you will hardly get access.

Based on a careful selection, which also aims to prevent tickets from falling into the hands of scalpers and being counterfeited, these agencies send out invitations to purchase.

Email

The emails sent include the price of admission to the festival + VIP area, in addition to describing what will be on site. This year, the gross amount is BRL 2,800, but the total is around BRL 3,000 with website fees and taxes. The exclusive space will have the service of the renowned Capim Santo buffet, in addition to drinks all-inclusive. The air-conditioned environment has a privileged view of the Mundo Stage, the main stage of the festival.

The person who is interested needs to send an email back, indicating how many tickets they want per day and who they should be on behalf of. Again, for security reasons, these tickets cannot be sold and are non-transferable. It is only possible to buy them for personal use or relationship – in which case tickets are given away -. Companies can also purchase a group of entries for their employees.

purchase of tickets

With the authorization of the ticket purchase, the person receives a 3rd email with a link and unique code to make the payment. The page shows the exact days and quantities informed in the buyer’s email and cannot be changed. In other words, if someone ordered two tickets and, when making the purchase, needs four, they will have to repeat the process to get the missing tickets.

festival days

The purchase also entitles you to a transfer service, which picks up and takes customers from a meeting point to the festival and vice versa. Agencies also usually offer the Concierge service, to assist in booking means of transport and accommodation – some people even hire helicopters to reach the City of Rock -.

If it’s a VIP, why sell tickets?

The corporate view explains this issue very well: a stateroom the size of the VIP space is too expensive to maintain with only guests who pay nothing to be there and still eat and drink for free. So the people with the best connections – and luck – get tickets to be there.

In addition to the “vipão”, there will also be lounge spaces of the brands that sponsor the festival, which will have special guests.

Whether vipão or vipinho, what matters is guaranteeing a place in the sun at one of the biggest music festivals in the world.

If you think the Rock in Rio ticket race is over, you’re wrong. Many still face the marathon of getting the VIP ticket – which sells out as fast as normal tickets -.

Sought by the LeoDias column, the Rock In Rio press office said it did not control the VIP areas of the place and that RP Carol Sampaio is the one who determines who enters and who leaves the guest list.

We also spoke with CS Eventos, Carol’s brand, who said the following: “The list is according to the demand of the contractor. And we always try to make a mix of people, which for us is essential for a successful event”.