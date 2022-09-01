Son of Candoca and Zé Paulino “disappears” and teacher takes desperate measures; Protagonist faces Tertúlio and Deodora

In the new phase of the novel, the boy will be raised by Candoca (Isadora Cruz) and Tertulinho (Renato Góes)

In the second phase of “Sertão Sea“, the son of Candoca (Isadora Cruz) and Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé) will disappear alongside Joca (Miguel Venerabile), the youngest of the family of Timbo (Enrique Diaz). According to information from the website “TV observatory“, little Manduca (Enzo Diniz) will be lost in the woods and leave his mother distressed.

The cowboy’s ex-fiancée will report the situation to the authorities, but the searches will not progress. The protagonist will then face Tertúlio (José de Abreu) ​​and Deodora (Débora Bloch) and take a desperate measure. At this point married to little talk (Renato Góes), the girl will take a risk and go after the children.

It is worth noting that, after the alleged death of the colonel’s employee, Manduca will be raised by Tertulinho, who will discover that his enemy did not lose his life in the accident, but will hide the truth from the teacher. The pickaxe will even turn off the devices that keep the rival alive.

In the new stage of the 6pm soap opera, created and written by Mário Teixeira, Zé Paulino will enrich and return to Sing Stone ten years later, thirsting for justice. The new rich man in town will meet Candoca again, now engaged to Tertúlio’s heir.