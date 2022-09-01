Sonia Abrão gives a moving account of Alzheimer’s: “Fading out”

In a text on social networks, Sonia Abrão spoke of her mother’s illness, on her birthday

Sonia Abram took Instagram followers by surprise this Wednesday, the 31st. This time, the journalist vented about her mother’s Alzheimer’s, Cecília.

Today, the veteran is completing another year of life and the presenter of RedeTV! paid a public tribute, despite knowing that she will not understand the text.

+ Record removes Eduardo Ribeiro from Domingo Espetacular and announces future of the presenter at the broadcaster

“Today is your day, Mom. But there’s no party. Here’s a picture of a smile from January this year. In 9 months, everything was erased from memory, you disconnected from your history, we lost our way”, said the famous.

“Even so, may it be a happy birthday in some corner of your soul! It’s 84 years of life! And it’s not Alzheimer’s that will tear us apart!”

The reason why Sonia Abrão even had her mother cursed by a singer in a call left Brazil speechless Sonia Abrão responds to a message that Catia Fonseca sent her on TV and publishes a video: “Sending others” Sonia Abrão is hospitalized, publishes photo in hospital and situation is revealed: “Bacterial pneumonia”

+ Valdemiro Santiago is sentenced to pay R$ 1 million to Fofoquito, from SBT, receives deadline and Justice is enough: “15 days”

internment

For those who did not follow, Sonia Abrão was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was hospitalized, but, according to information released on her own program, on RedeTV!, the communicator is doing well.

“Despite hospitalization, it is preventive. She is fine, she could stay at home, but because of the arrhythmia control, it is better that she stays in the hospital for medical control”, announced the columnists of the attraction.

+ Pregnant, Virgínia Fonseca returns to her hometown, reveals why and surprises with ad next to Zé Felipe: “Only 2 years”