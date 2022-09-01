Sonia Abrão remains hospitalized and reveals when she should leave the hospital: “Maybe”

Sonia Abrão continues to recover from illness and is still away from TV; find out when she gets discharged

the presenter Sonia Abram remains away from The afternoon is yours and being missed by viewers.

After catching Covid-19, she ended up developing bacterial pneumonia and is in the hospital to treat this problem.

This Wednesday (31), however, his advisor Cris Moreira confirmed to TV News that Sonia Abram is recovering and should leave the hospital soon: “She is responding very well to the treatment, her voice is already coming back, it is much better. Maybe she will be released this week”.

On social media, the journalist also confirmed that she should return home soon. “Are you still hospitalized?”asked an internet user. “Yes, but I must be discharged this week”replied the presenter.

SENT A MESSAGE

Sonia Abram used his Instagram on Tuesday afternoon (30), to thank the affection sent by Catia Fonseca during the best of the afternoon from yesterday. Band’s contractor informed viewers that the competitor is sick and wished her well in her hospital stay.

“Let me take the opportunity and send a kiss to Sonia Abram. Yesterday I even left a message on her Instagram. She is in the hospital, for many worried people who are not seeing Sonia on the air, she had covid and then as a consequence of covid , she got bacterial pneumonia”began the presenter.

“It could have been before the covid, it could have been during the covid. She’s hospitalized and I even told her and that’s what I really believe: sometimes it’s better for us to be in the hospital, because you are medicated in the hospital. right time, it is followed up, so she can know the evolution of the treatment, because she is even in voice”concluded Catia Fonseca.

Follow Contigo! on Instagram