Sonia Abrão sends a rare message to TV competitors after being hospitalized

Sonia Abram is hospitalized with bacterial pneumonia after testing positive for Covid-19. Away from the TV, the presenter sent a message to the competing presenters who wished her well.

Catia Fonseca, Chris Flores and Fabiola Reipertwho run programs on the same band as Sonia, left special messages for the communicator when they learned that she had been hospitalized.

Sonia, in turn, posted a video of Hora da Venenosa, a picture presented by Reipert in Balanço Geral SP. Leaving the rivalry aside, the owner of A Tarde É Sua thanked the team that participates in the program.

In addition, Sonia posted the video of Chris Flores, thanking the journalist for having her as a friend for so many years. For the Fofocalizando team, from SBT, Abram also sent kisses.

For Catia, the presenter showed her gratitude for the affection of the Band’s contractor. Not just for the professional, but the other members of the attraction, the Melhor da Tarde.

Sonia Abrão explains her health condition after being hospitalized

After being hospitalized, Sonia Abrão spoke about her health. The presenter, who was diagnosed with Covid-19, was taking medication for the disease, but when she stopped, pneumonia took hold.

Sonia highlighted that for the treatment of the disease, she wanted high doses of corticosteroids, a drug that caused her arrhythmia crises. So the doctors decided to admit her so they could monitor her health status.