SP identifies conjunctivitis associated with monkeypox

H.Olhos, a reference in ophthalmology in the capital of São Paulo, identified a case of conjunctivitis associated with monkeypox (monkeypox). The confirmation of the disease was made from an eye collection exam.

According to the hospital, the patient initially had skin lesions, body aches and headaches. Four days after these first symptoms, he also began to have eye irritation and tearing, similar to conjunctivitis.

Credit: ALIOUI Mohammed Elamine/istockHospital identifies a case of conjunctivitis associated with monkeypox

The patient was then referred for collection of microbiological material from the eyes. In a short time, confirmation of the ophthalmologic diagnosis was made. The RT-PCR result was also positive for monkeypox.

In addition to isolation at home for 21 days, with only symptomatic treatment, the patient needed eye care, antibiotic eye drops, compress and eye lubricant.

The case reinforces the need for ophthalmologists to consider monkeypox as part of the differential diagnosis in patients with ophthalmological manifestations such as conjunctivitis, for example.

Other symptoms of monkeypox

According to the ministry’s survey, among Brazilians, the most common symptom is fever, followed by adenomegaly (swollen lymph nodes) and pain (muscle and headache).

In addition, it is important to pay attention to another standard feature of the disease, which is the appearance of skin rashes. They usually happen after the first symptoms and can present in a single region of the body, often near the genital organ or anus.

Some people develop only the rashes, without any previous symptoms.

The transmission of the monkeypox virus mainly occurs from skin-to-skin contact, when the sick person has active rashes.