Subject #785: Bolsonaro family – option for cash | The subject

Since 2018, there has been evidence of a “crack” in the clan’s parliamentary offices and of the possible relationship of this practice with business involving children, ex-wives and the president himself. Now, an article published by UOL scales another common trait to these characters: the taste for cash transactions. There were 51 properties purchased by them totally or partially since 1990, out of a total of 107 examined by the portal. A scholar of the use of the real estate market for money laundering, researcher Fabiano Angélico, from the University of Lugano (Switzerland), observes: “There are several evidences that there was a generation of illicit resources where the circulation of cash was perceived”. That is, from the collection of a good part of the employees’ salaries, many of them ghosts. “This forms a very strong set of evidence.” In this episode, Renata Lo Prete also talks to journalist Malu Gaspar, who recalls the family’s troubles since the discovery, even before Jair Bolsonaro took office in the Planalto, of the role of former advisor Fabrício Queiroz in the scheme. The columnist for the newspaper “O Globo” analyzes the dismantling of the “anti-corruption apparatus” in recent years and the judicial “shielding” that contained investigations, especially against Senator Flavio Bolsonaro. election, either because of the high percentage of vote consolidation, or because the president-candidate now says he sees no problem in the large use of cash to acquire assets, which in 2018 he vehemently condemned.