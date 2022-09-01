Supreme admits procedural ‘confusion’ and goes back on ITBI decision

A decision by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) has caused astonishment among lawyers, who fear legal uncertainty. The Court admitted an error and decided to annul the decision that established as a rule the payment of ITBI (Tax on the transfer of immovable property) as soon as a property was registered in a notary’s office.

ITBI is a tax that officially guarantees the transfer of real estate to the new owner.

In a virtual trial held last week, the ministers admitted procedural “confusion” and concluded that the case under discussion did not exactly deal with the matter on which they had deliberated.

With the cancellation of the decision, the previous legislation will be observed again, that is, the ITBI can be required before the registration, for example, with the signing of the purchase and sale commitment term. Municipalities usually charge 2% to 3% of the value of the property.

“Considering that the case has not yet been definitively closed, the STF will still be able to clarify how the practical situations are. On the other hand, it seems to us that, in this case, there is the possibility of applying the jurisprudence of the STJ, in the sense that a canceled decision of the STF is no longer valid in the Brazilian legal system, being able, on some occasions, to reach an act practiced before the cancellation”, says lawyer Gustavo de Toledo Degelo, from Briganti Advogados.

For him, as it was a decision that had been handed down by the STF and with scope for all taxpayers (general repercussion), the feeling of legal uncertainty seems inevitable. “After all, a previously pacified understanding was canceled and, as a result, the levy of a tax that would occur after the registration at the registry office was again required at an earlier time”, he emphasizes.

Lawyer Camilla Tápias, from Utumi Advogados, explains that, in February of last year, in a virtual plenary session, in which there is no oral argument, the STF analyzed the case and concluded that the triggering event of ITBI will only occur with the registration. “But the city of São Paulo filed a motion for clarification, arguing that the transfer of real estate ownership is not being discussed, but the transfer of the right to buy and sell”, she explains.

Last week, the virtual plenary welcomed the prefecture’s claim and concluded that it needs to review the case again.

For Camilla, the situation creates a “total and complete” insecurity and would have to be put on the agenda as soon as possible.

Plan your spending

Download a free financial control worksheet to monitor your monthly expenses and follow the evolution of your budget throughout the year:

Related