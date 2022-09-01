Symbolic jury of the People’s Permanent Court condemns Bolsonaro for crimes against humanity during the pandemic | Sao Paulo

The symbolic jury of the Permanent People’s Court (TPP) read this Thursday (01) the sentence that condemned President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for crimes against humanity in Brazil and violation of human rights during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the agency, Bolsonaro had a direct contribution to the death of the 680,000 Brazilians who have died so far as a result of the disease in the country.

“There is no doubt that thousands of lives have been extinguished [no Brasil] by the effects of the decisions of the government presided over by Jair Bolsonaro. (…) it cannot be considered that this deceit was possible, since there was the result of mass deaths with the intention of privileging the economy to the detriment of human life”, said Argentine jurist Eugénio Raúl Zaffaroni, who read the sentence against the Brazilian president.

“Bolsonaro committed two illegal acts: a serious violation of human rights and a crime against humanity by managing Brazilian health policy without listening to the guidelines of scientists and the World Health Organization”, added Zaffaroni, who is a former minister of the Supreme Court of Argentina and current judge of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR).

in the sentence, it was recommended that the case be taken to the International Court in The Hague so that Bolsonaro can be investigated for “the constant crime of genocide against native peoples of Brazil”. (read the full sentence here).

The TPP is a symbolic opinion court, which does not have a condemnatory effect from a legal point of view, but whose decisions can be forwarded to international organizations, such as the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and the International Court of The Hague, in the Netherlands, where crimes against humanity and genocides are tried internationally.

Lawyer Maurício Terena, from the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil, said that there is already a complaint against Bolsonbaro and the Brazilian government under analysis by the International Court’s attorney in the Netherlands and that the entity, together with the Arns Commission, will attach the sentence of this fifth (1) in the process.

Bolsonaro’s trial began in May and took place simultaneously in São Paulo, at the Faculty of Law of the University of São Paulo (USP) – where the final sentence was read this Thursday (1st), and in Rome, Italy, and was broadcast by social networks live in multiple sessions.

In the indictment, these groups claimed that the president intentionally propagated the Covid-19 pandemic in the country by adopting an anti-isolation and anti-vaccination stance.

“The prosecution denounces President Bolsonaro for having, in the use of his powers, intentionally propagated the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil, causing the avoidable death and illness of thousands of people, in an authoritarian escalation that seeks to suppress rights and erode the democracy, especially among the indigenous and black population and health professionals, accentuating vulnerabilities and inequalities in access to public services and in the guarantee of human rights”, says the Arns Commission.

2 of 3 President Jair Bolsonaro at the inauguration of the new National Inspector of Justice, in Brasília, on August 30, 2022. — Photo: Wilton Junior/Estadão Content President Jair Bolsonaro at the inauguration of the new National Inspector of Justice, in Brasília, on August 30, 2022. — Photo: Wilton Junior/Estadão Conteúdo

The accusation against the Brazilian president was supported in the sessions of May 24 and 25 by Eloísa Machado, lawyer, professor of Constitutional Law at FGV Direito-São Paulo and supporting member of the Arns Commission; Maurício Terena, lawyer and legal advisor for the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil, and Sheila de Carvalho, lawyer and articulator of the Black Coalition for Rights.

The jury that convicted Bolsonaro was chaired by former Italian judge Luigi Ferrajoli, a professor at the University of Rome, and other international jurists such as Alejandro Macchia and Eugenio Raúl Zaffaroni (Argentina), Joziléia Kaingang, Rubens Ricupero, Vercilene Kalunga and Kenarik Boujakian (Brazil ), Boaventura de Sousa Santos and Luís Moita (Portugal), Clare Roberts (Antigua and Barbuda), Jean Ziegler (Switzerland), Nicoletta Dentico (Italy) and Vivien Stern (Great Britain).

Created in Rome in 1979, the People’s Permanent Tribunal (TPP) is considered a successor to the Russell Tribunal, which was established in 1967 to investigate war crimes in Vietnam.

The jury is made up of specialists in the field of law, social sciences and public health and comprises 13 people of different nationalities.

3 of 3 Session of the Permanent People’s Court (TPP) on May 24, at the USP Law School, in São Paulo. — Photo: Playback/YouTube Session of the Permanent People’s Court (TPP) on May 24, at the USP Law School, in São Paulo. — Photo: Playback/YouTube

In addition to the jurors, witnesses called by the prosecution also participated in the sessions that judged Bolsonaro, who gave testimonies about the performance of the federal government in the pandemic.

“We have verified a federal strategy in the spread of Covid-19”, said professor at the Faculty of Public Health at USP Deisy Ventura, one of the witnesses who spoke in May.

Asked about the judgment of President Jair Bolsonaro, the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) had declared at the beginning of the judgment that “there is no Permanent People’s Court in the legal sense of the subject, much less to which Brazil has acceded through an international treaty”. ” and that, “therefore, there is no action by the AGU”.

Also in a note, the Itamaraty said at the time that “the Permanent People’s Court (TPP) is an initiative created by civil society. the Union”.