Tadeu gives a show with an unbearable ‘cockfight’

Pantanal viewers did not like Tadeu’s attitude.

In the chapter shown last Tuesday (30) in wetlandthe viewer of the remake signed by Bruno Luperi detonated the attitudes of Thaddeus (Joseph Loreto). The audience was angry and made the character one of the most talked about topics on the web.

Considered spoiled, the son of Phylum (Dira Paes) decided to provoke zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) with one more of his homophobic comments. But the former employee of Mariana (Selma Egrei) didn’t let it go and countered the offensive comment.

KNOW MORE! Pantanal – In disgrace, Tenório puts his tail between his legs and throws himself at Bruaca’s feet: “Come back to me”

the character of Jose Loreto didn’t like the answer and went up to zaquieuwhich was defended by Alcides (Juliano Cazarre). THE “cockfight” and the show of fragile masculinity angered the audience from wetland.

In the sequence in question, the character of Silvero Pereira was excited by the idea of ​​getting a horn of his own to go out in entourage. “For what? To call the goats?”mocked the son of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira). “No one calls a goat playing loud, ignorant”detonated zaquieu.

Pantanal: By surprise, Velho do Rio springs up ahead and Juma and Jove on José Leôncio’s farm and breaks almost 30-year-old taboo “We are going to have death”, Cramullhão embodies in Irma for the first time and scares Zefa in Pantanal, “Believe in God the Father!” Cara e Courage – Pressured by Pat, Anita opens her mouth and tells Clarice’s bombastic secret: “Affair with a married man”

Furious, Thaddeus came to catch zaquieu by the collar of his shirt and put him against the wall, literally. the beloved of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) demanded that the “nervous” leave the friend. The boy, in turn, went for the pawn.

The two even threatened to use knives against each other in the nine o’clock soap opera. Globe. The fight was embarrassing and considered pathetic by the audience of wetlandwho turned their eyes to the attitudes of Thaddeus.

“Go away, nothing, Zaquieu. Stay and put Tadeu in his place”, begged a user of the social network of the blue bird. “Tadeu is a Muggle”detonated another Twitter user, furious with the rude attitude of Thaddeus in wetland.

SEE WEB REACTION