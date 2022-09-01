Tadeu Schmidt has a rare sight next to his great love

+Sammy, Pyong Lee’s ex, fires truths and assumes: “I have a history of being an ugly man”

On a walk with his wife, Tadeu Schmidt is caught and passion is exalted

Tadeu Schmidt was seen enjoying an afternoon stroll last Tuesday (30th) with his wife, Ana Cristina Schmidt, in a mall in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

Ana was wearing an immobilizing boot. The couple took advantage of the tour to do some shopping and Tadeu also had that famous ice cream on site.

And not only do the two live in the mall, they also traveled for work together and shared the moments on social media.

Tadeu Schmidt even said that a couple gave up their space on the plane so that his wife would have more space, since she had a splint on her leg.

IT WAS TO TEARS

During Luciano Huck’s program, Tadeu Schmidt visited several parts of his childhood and moments that he holds dearly in his heart.

The moment that made him cry a lot was when Luciano Huck showed his friend Cristiano’s room, where Tadeu Schmidt spent most of his childhood good times.

“He’s the sweetest guy, I liked to talk just for the way he talks. We were very close. This coexistence was too good, to leave the house, have fun and not have time to return. And the best thing was to sleep here. I hated being home alone. I admired this thing they had here, because they were four brothers. They were never alone.” recalled Tadeu Schmidt with emotion.

Tadeu also recalled the great moments he lived alongside his friend Cristiano, who was his best childhood friend:

“Cristiano is my best childhood friend. The guy I liked to talk to just for the way he talked. Coexistence was too good. A thing to leave the house to have fun as a child, without having time to return, in a safe environment”, revealed Thaddeus.