Tadeu takes a beating from Alcides after mocking Zaquieu in Pantanal

zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) has never needed anyone to defend himself, but he will be surprised by the fury of Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) after another homophobic act of Thaddeus (José Loreto) in wetlandattacking one of the oldest farmhands on the farm and giving the boy a beating, who unfortunately still hasn’t learned respect even after the recent chapter in which widespread confusion was generated by the same subject.

The mocking smiles and pejorative nicknames continue to be used by Tadeu to refer to Zaquieu, who arrived from the farm earlier due to the cowardly acts of the farmhand. Even after getting a categorical scolding from José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) and getting new ear pulls from Filó (Dira Paes) because of problems that extend to his romantic life with Zefa (Paula Barbosa), Tadeu can’t absorb absolutely anything and continues on the podium of intolerance.

Zaquieu continues to suffer from homophobia in the nine o’clock soap opera. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Zaquieu is instantly revolted by Tadeu’s comments in the next chapters, but when he is about to attack the pawn to defend himself, he is surprised by Alcides’ nervous breakdown, who does not think twice before grabbing Tadeu by the shirt. and show once and for all that he must treat the new farm worker with dignity.

Tadeu will be silent for a moment, but soon he begins to fire new atrocities, remaining faithful to his own ignorance, while Alcides launches a series of good arguments to leave Filo’s son reflective for days.