Taiwan downs drone on small island off mainland China | World

Taiwanese soldiers on Thursday shot down an “unidentified civilian drone” that was flying over a restricted area on a small island near China, the island’s army said, which in August detected a record incursions by Chinese planes into its air defense zone.

This is the first time that Taiwanese forces have shot down a drone and comes at a time of heightened tension with Beijing following the visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Taiwan, an island territory of 23 million people with a democratic government, lives under the constant threat of an invasion from China, which considers the island a rebellious province that must someday be reclaimed, including by force if necessary.

Within the scope of the exercises, Taiwan recorded a record 446 incursions by Chinese military aircraft in its aerial identification zone in August..

In recent weeks, Taiwanese authorities have also reported a series of incidents with small drones flying over military posts.

Taiwan’s defense ministry said on Thursday that a small civilian drone had entered a “restricted zone” over Shiyu, a small island between China and Taiwan’s Kinmen islands, just a few kilometers from the mainland.

“The troops followed protocol to alert the drone, but to no avail. The drone was shot down with defensive force,” the ministry said.

Videos of the incident circulated on social media in China and Taiwan, including one showing soldiers throwing rocks at the device.

The Taiwanese army and the island’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, warned this week that drones would be attacked if they ignored the warnings.

It is unclear who controls the devices because these islands are so close to mainland China that a civilian can easily fly a commercial drone at this distance.

China’s increasingly warlike tone under Xi Jinping and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have raised doubts about whether Taiwan’s army could withstand an invasion from the mainland.

On Thursday, eccentric Taiwanese tycoon Robert Tsao, who made his fortune in the semiconductor industry, announced a proposal to improve the territory’s defensive capabilities.

Tsao said he will donate $33 million of his fortune to fund the training of three million “civilian warriors” and 300,000 snipers who can join the army in the event of an invasion.

“The Chinese Communist Party’s threat to Taiwan is growing and the fight against it represents freedom against slavery, democracy against authoritarianism and civilization against barbarism,” said the 75-year-old businessman.