Teenage star appears unrecognizable as he weds in modest ceremony eight years after ‘Game of Thrones’ – Monet

Actor Jack Gleeson at his wedding; the star in Game of Thrones (2011) (Photo: Playback/Twitter; Playback)

Actor Jack Gleeson, known for his work on ‘Game of Thrones’, married his girlfriend Roisin O’Mahony in a modest ceremony in Ireland.

Now 30 years old, the star said goodbye to the acclaimed series eight years ago, still in 2014, when he played the hated villain King Joffrey. For those who got used to his look from that time, it took a double look to recognize Jack Gleeson in the present day. Even because his debut in production was in 2011, exactly a decade ago.

To boost the surprise effect of his look, there is the fact that the star maintains a discreet profile and is distant from social networks.

He is married in County Kerry to actress Roisin O’Mahony. It was Father Patsy Lynch who shared the news on his Twitter. Well, new times!

“Very simple, devout and dignified wedding ceremony for film celebrity Jack Gleeson and Roisin: The Glen Church”, wrote the religious responsible for the union, on his social network. He said the actor is well known in the local community.

Actor Jack Gleeson at his wedding to Roisin O’Mahony (Photo: Playback/Twitter)

Jack appears with his well-preserved mustache and hair hanging to the side; a considerably different look from his character in ‘Game of Thrones’. The photos show a really “ordinary” church, without great luxuries and with an audience apparently from the couple’s closest circle.

After his departure from the series, the star even announced a departure from acting, as reported by the Daily Star. “I have been working since I was eight years old. I just stopped liking it as much as before. And now there’s this prospect of doing it for a living, whereas up until now it’s always been something I did for fun with my friends.”

Actor Jack Gleeson at his wedding to Roisin O’Mahony (Photo: Playback/Twitter)

After ‘Game of Thrones’, where he was between 2011 and 2014, the actor was credited in two more productions: the series ‘Out of Her Mind’ (2020) and ‘Rebecca’s Boyfriend’ (2021).

Jack Gleeson (Photo: Playback)

Perhaps the actor is looking for a life as peaceful as his wedding ceremony. Responding to internet users who liked the more traditional feel of the wedding, Father Patsy melted for the sacred ride.

“This simple wedding ceremony was amazing because of its simplicity and families coming together to celebrate. It was an incredible celebration. Everyone was very relaxed. I will keep so many memories of this special day,” he wrote in responses on Twitter.

