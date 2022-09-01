Telefunken, the nostalgic TV brand from the 70s, is back in national retail

The brand will sell mainly electronics such as coffee makers, dryers and home theater speakers (Getty Creative)

Telefunken returns to Brazil with electronics

The objective is also to reach the physical stores of two large national retailers before the Black Friday and Christmas periods.

Telefunken’s gradual return to Brazil should take two years and there is no intention to return to selling TVs in the country

Anyone who had a television back in the 1950s and always likes to mention that they had to get up to change the channel will certainly remember the German brand Telefunken, which arrived in Brazil in the 1940s and even had a factory here.

For those nostalgic on duty, Telefunken is back in the country, but not with the televisions. Now licensed by the Argentine group Someco, the brand will sell mainly electronics such as coffee makers, dryers and speakers for home theater.

According to information from State Agency, Telefunken’s return to Brazil was carried out in stages. At the beginning of the year, it was discreetly and exclusively present in the main e-commerce banners and will now have its products sold in 600 physical stores in at least 50 regional chains. The goal is also to reach the physical stores of two large national retailers before the Black Friday and Christmas periods.

In an interview with the report, the director of Someco, Marcelo Palacios, stated that the gradual return of Telefunken to Brazil should take two years and that, at this first moment, there is no intention of re-selling TVs in the country due to market conditions, that would be saturated in options like that. The executive believes that in the small appliances sector, however, there are gaps. “There is a demand less met in this premium segment”.

Brief history

Founded in Berlin, Germany, in 1903, Telefunken arrived in Brazil in the 1940s and was very successful in the country with its televisions. In 1989, it was purchased by Gradiente and had its production discontinued.

Keep reading

In its home country, Telefunken stopped production in 1997, but in 2009, it restarted a back-to-market process after a German investor, called Telefunken Licences, acquired the rights to the brand.

Telefunken products for sale in Brazil are manufactured in Asia and imported by Someco.