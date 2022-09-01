Tertulinho is unmasked by ‘dead’, Candoca is furious and marriage is shaken

The next chapters of “Sertão Sea” will bring a big twist to the plot. Ten years after being presumed dead in an accident, Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé) discovers that his rival, Tertulinho (Renato Góes), and Candoca (Isadora Cruz) have married. Unhappy with the situation, he returns to Canta Pedra and shakes up the townspeople.

The accident happened on the day of the farmer’s wedding to the teacher, while he was taking a horse owned by Colonel Tertúlio (José de Abreu) ​​in the capital. Along the way, a storm hits and puts Tertulinho, the farmer’s son, and Zé in danger, but the rich man’s son manages to save himself. Even realizing that his rival still lives, the Colonel’s heir returns home, tricks Candoca and marries the girl.

Zé Paulino is saved by Adamastor (Everaldo Pontes) and, while being taken care of by the old man, he manages to say the name of his fiancée and the city where he lives. When he recovers a little, Zé is left at a health post in Canta Pedra and you manage to warn Dodôca (Cyara Coentro) and Tertulinho about the news. However, Candoca’s mother dies before talking to her heiress, giving Tertulinho the opportunity to obtain false death certificates from Zé, in addition to turning off his rival’s medical devices.

A year after what happened, the playboy finally marries Candoca. After ten years of marriage, Zé returns to the city full of money, promising improvements, and known as “José”. The situation gets out of Tertulinho’s control when Candoca is reunited with her lover and, without resistance, they kiss. After the kiss, the teacher will be satisfied with her husband, as well as revealing to José that she had a child with him.