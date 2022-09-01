‘Thanks to science and the vaccine, we were able to reach the Day of the Reunion’, says Paes in a press conference about Rock in Rio | Rio de Janeiro



In a press conference this Wednesday morning (31), Mayor Eduardo Paes, along with some secretaries, announced a special operation for Rock in Rio and praised science for the possibility of holding the festival – Marcos Porto/Agência O Dia

In a press conference this Wednesday morning (31), Mayor Eduardo Paes, along with some secretaries, announced a special operation for Rock in Rio and praised science for the possibility of holding the festivalMarcos Porto/O Dia Agency

Published 08/31/2022 12:43 | Updated 08/31/2022 13:48

Rio – The City Hall of Rio held a press conference this Wednesday morning (31st) to discuss the operational plan for the ninth edition of Rock in Rio, which will take place on the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 8th, 9th, 10th and September 11th. In all, there will be 26 bodies and more than two thousand agents involved during the festival, which starts next Friday, at the Olympic Park, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of the city.

Mayor Eduardo Paes made a point of thanking the organization of Rock in Rio and extolling science as responsible for the possibility of holding the festival Marcos Porto/O Dia Agency

During the press conference, Mayor Eduardo Paes made a point of thanking the Rock in Rio team, especially the president, Roberto Medina, for, despite this one year delay, they insisted on holding it “for the love of Rio”.

“It’s a gift to the city. This is the purest proof of confidence in the potential of Rio de Janeiro, especially when we went through what we went through over the last two years with the need for postponement and everything else”, he said.

The mayor said that the festival has the face of the city. And, according to him, it is only fair that the Day of the Reunion should take place at the opening of Rock in Rio.

“This festival, in particular, has everything to do with the city, beyond the name. Rio de Janeiro is the city of hugs, physical contact and “live”, just as Rock in Rio is an event of hugs , physical contact and also “live”. Therefore, it’s a reason for every carioca to celebrate, since, a year ago, we had a lot of uncertainty. We were all afraid of what was to come. Everyone lost or knows someone who lost this But thanks to science, thanks to the vaccine, we were able to reach this Reunion Day, scheduled for the first day of Rock in Rio. I call, especially cariocas, to celebrate this date. , and celebrate our victory,” he said.

The city government informed that, unlike in other years, the BRT will be for the exclusive use of the population that uses transport daily. To get to Rock in Rio, the festival’s organization will provide buses that leave from the Jardim Oceânico bus station and from the Alvorada terminal directly to Cidade do Rock, starting at 1:00 pm. This transport will be called Rock Express and will cost R$ 22 (without the Metro ticket included in the price, which remains at the same R$ 6.50). There is also the possibility of the First Class bus, an executive transport with 17 stops throughout the city. The value is R$ 125, round trip for each day of the event.

The city hall recommended alternative routes and times for travel in the Cidade do Rock region, since the entire surroundings will be a restricted circulation area. There will also be no parking around the event. In fact, CET-Rio reported that 17 trailers will work to winch irregularly parked cars.

Festival days will affect traffic in the Rock City region Disclosure

Unlike previous editions, traffic will be free around the event throughout the morning. The ban only starts from 2 pm until 6 am the following day, when Avenida Abelardo Bueno and Rua Jaime Poggi, Franz Weissman and Aroazes will reopen.

zero waste

In addition to being responsible for the external conservation of the event, Rock in Rio hired Comlurb to do the internal cleaning of the festival. In partnership, there will be a work to use 100% of everything that is discarded during the festival. Organic waste, for example, will be treated and transformed into fertilizer at EcoParque do Caju. While recyclable materials will be forwarded to cooperatives that takes place days. There will be 181 street sweepers inside the festival and 761 outside.