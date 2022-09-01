The 3 best non-water hydrating drinks

Keeping the body hydrated is a great need for human beings, not only for the functioning of many of our organs, but also for our survival. After all, staying hydrated helps regulate your body temperature, provides your cells with nutrients, lubricates your joints, and even prevents some infections.

Especially when we are doing some exercise, our body loses liquids by perspiring and the hydration process becomes even more important for us to continue maintaining the normal function of the body. However, not only water is an efficient liquid for our daily lives. See which are the three best hydrating drinks besides H two What can be part of our daily lives!

1. Cow’s milk

(Source: Pixabay)

Although water is the best choice when we are thirsty, there are other outlets for our health that are easily found. One of the most relevant options is cow’s milk, which is basically 90% water — something that makes it an excellent source of hydration.

Milk also has potassium in its formula, which acts as an important electrolyte in hydration and muscle function. On top of all that, this drink contains 13 more essential nutrients like calcium, vitamin D and a few other healthy proteins.

Because of all these benefits and nutrients, milk is considered a great drink for athletes and anyone looking for superior sources of post-workout hydration.

2. Fruit shake

(Source: Pixabay)

The famous smoothiesalso known as shakes of fruits made with cow’s milk, Greek yogurt and even some vegetables, are other very interesting options for those who are looking for an efficient source of hydration. Since it also uses cow’s milk as a base, many of the characteristics mentioned in the previous topic are still very relevant.

Fruits and vegetables, in turn, have a high water content in their composition and increase the hydration of a smoothie further. It is interesting to note that the shakes Fruit juices are also packed with nutrients and antioxidants, which not only help the body function, but also help prevent disease and infection.

Many experts recommend that consumers avoid smoothies sold in closed packages, which would show that that liquid went through several processes of concentration and evaporation of water by heat. Consequently, this would cause the vitamin content to decrease considerably and hydration not as effective.

3. Sports drinks

(Source: Pixabay)

Especially if you’re an athlete or have been doing some high-intensity exercise recently, sports drinks are a great source of quick hydration. The reason is that this type of liquid provides sodium and potassium, the main electrolytes lost in human sweat.

In case you didn’t know, electrolytes are important for moving water and nutrients to parts of the body where they are needed, maintaining a balance of fluids within the body’s cells. As a result, sports drinks with electrolytes help to replace all that was lost during a training session.

This type of drink also provides a few servings of carbohydrates, which are highly needed for workouts that last longer than 90 minutes. If you’re expending too much energy without replacing it, your body won’t be able to maintain its performance. However, it is important to always try to stay as far away from formulas with a lot of added sugar, dyes and other synthetic ingredients as possible — since too many chemicals are not good for our health.