The best thriller of 2022 just debuted on Netflix and won’t let you blink for 110 minutes

The relentless racial tensions that border the history of the great world powers from time to time are joined by an even more comprehensive element, capable of amalgamating blacks and a good portion of whites into a single group, as plural as it is choleric: the poor. From time to time, in the guise of what would have happened in England in the 12th century, champions of social justice appear who repair ignominious inequalities at the cost of crimes, as the legendary Robin Hood did. To this day no one knows whether the most skilled archer of the Middle Ages actually existed; even so, his example, that of a dignified man, revolted by the cruel fate of having to conform to marginality — despite having applied for the position of guardian of the forest of King Ricardo Coração de Leão (1157-1199) —, inspires contenders from the UK (and across the planet) even today. Feelings such as revolt, nonconformity, despair, discouragement, everything that can be more melancholy in the human spirit, emerges in those moments when there is not much left to cling to, nest of dangerous ideas, full of a very effective poison.

“Passei por Aqui” (2022), by British-Iranian director Babak Anvari, goes one step further in discussing the shame of perpetuating misery and unworthy scenarios for life, centering the story on a somewhat poetic figure who owns a rather peculiar operation. Heroes have this safe-conduct over the rest of men: going beyond conventions in order to ensure that certain requirements are met, the really essential ones so that we all have the bare minimum to cross from one day to the next with some security, without fear. to end up facing the humiliation of asking, begging, begging for the bread that should be everyone’s. The unavoidable truth is that the more man spreads progress over the Earth, the more iniquities, injustices, hatreds thrive, all in the plural and in abundance. Candidates for saviors of the homeland and of the human race parade with unusual grace along an ugly catwalk, throwing their glowing gaze on incredulous faces, which illuminates but also burns.

In his screenplay, co-written by Namsi Khan, Anvari unravels the life of Toby Nealey, the vigilante of lost illusions played with his usual brilliance by George MacKay. Toby doesn’t intend to replace spray paint with bow and arrow (probably he’s never even seen anything like it), not least because with them the force of his message remains much longer. In the introduction, the spectator begins to take up the complex type, between dreamer and delinquent, lived by MacKay. Toby sincerely believes that by breaking into and vandalizing the mansions of London’s wealthy — without appropriating a pin — he is somehow making them reflect on the tyranny they willingly or unwillingly help to spread. The action, surprisingly agile, has as its balance the phrase “I passed by here”, graffitied on the wall of the living room, so that such a vision does not leave the memory even after several coats of new coatings erase the message from the vigilante, who at that time He is currently following everything on the local news, prey to a silent pride he cannot share with anyone.

Carefully, the director joins together the sequences in which the social themes hitherto only hinted at emerge with full force. Toby had Jay’s help in his endeavors, but Percelle Ascott’s character arranges a meeting at a neighborhood cafe to say that, from that moment on, he will have to decline invitations to heal the world, or whatever he wants. thinks he does, because his girlfriend, Naz, Varada Sethu, is pregnant. Jay is black and Naz is a Hindu immigrant on the way to graduating in law at a reputable institution, where he can only study thanks to the benevolence of philanthropists like Judge Hector Blake, an excellent performance by Hugh Bonneville: that is, both, unlike Toby, you have a lot to lose.

It is precisely with Blake’s entry on the scene that “I passed by here” says what he came for. The invasion of Bonneville’s character’s mansion ends badly for MacKay’s anti-hero. Anvari turns a key and the film embarks on a hypnotic suspense as the magistrate reveals himself to be a psychopath of the caliber of Hannibal Lecter, from “The Silence of the Lambs” (1991), by Jonathan Demme (1944-2017): rich, sophisticated , above all suspicion and highly dangerous. Bonneville steals the show by starring in clashes with almost the entire cast, until the end comes and is, after all, unmasked. All so subtle that you can almost hear their most macabre thoughts.

Movie: I passed by here

Direction: Babak Anvari

Year: 2022

Genres: Drama/Suspense

Note: 10