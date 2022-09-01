The biggest crypto highs and lows of August; Bitcoin drops more than 10%

In a month that looked like it would be positive for the cryptocurrency market, with Bitcoin (BTC) reaching over $24,500, the scenario did not hold up, with the second half of August being a sharp drop, causing the biggest The world’s digital currency now fights to keep the $20,000.

This was reflected in the market as a whole, which after reaching a total capitalization of US$ 1.2 trillion, saw the month of August below the US$ 1 trillion level.

While Bitcoin lost about 13% in value for the month, Ethereum (ETH) managed to perform much better despite the 5% losses as investors keep an eye on the highly anticipated “Merge” update. , scheduled to take place in September.

Among the biggest cryptos on the market, the worst performer was Solana (SOL), which fell 25% in August after starting the month with news of a widespread hack on the rival Ethereum blockchain that affected at least 8,000 wallets and diverted more. of US$5 million.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies in August (until 2:30 pm on the 31st):

cryptocurrency Price Variation Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 20,106.84 -12.90% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,557.24 -5.08% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 281.67 +0.47% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.3272 -12.68% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.4537 -10.60%

August’s biggest highs

Among the biggest highs, two tokens drew attention, with gains above 40%. The first of them is Nexo (NEXO), which, despite being the highest of the month, still accumulates losses of almost 60% in the year.

Meanwhile, Chiliz (CHZ), the crypto that powers Socios.com, one of the world’s largest fan token platforms, jumped 43% as analysts pointed out that the proximity of the Qatar World Cup may be helping prices rise, as well as the beginning of the football season in Europe, with great team movements.

Cryptocurrencies with the highest gains for August 2022 (as of 2:30 pm on the 31st):

cryptocurrency Month closure Variation nexus (nexus) $1.09 +49.83% Chile (CHZ) US$ 0.214 +42.43% Cosmos (ATOM) $11.77 +15.35% Ankr (ANKR) US$ 0.03554 +13.00% Unus Sed Leo (LEO) $5.62 +11.76%

biggest drops in august

On the negative side, the month’s worst cryptos dropped between 25% and 40%, with the worst performer going to Helium (HNT), a token focused on creating a decentralized wireless internet network, which uses blockchain to enable mobile devices. worldwide to connect to the internet without the need for a third party.

Then comes Filecoin (FIL), cryptocurrency of the decentralized file storage network of the same name. The purpose of this token is to be a decentralized alternative for storing and sharing data.

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops of August 2022 (as of 2:30 pm on the 31st):

cryptocurrency Month closure Variation Helium (HNT) $5.35 -40.15% Filecoin (FIL) $5.77 -33.74% Arweave (AR) $10.08 -30.15% Stepn (GMT) US$ 0.6762 -28.96% Convex Finance (CVX) $5.14 -28.57%

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

Related