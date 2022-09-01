The end of O Cravo e a Rosa has a scammer in the gutter and ‘horn’ rolling

The endings of O Cravo e a Rosa will be surprising.

Walcyr Carrascoauthor of the successful The Carnation and the Roseoriginally aired in 2000 at 6:00 a.m. Globeis currently on reruns on the station’s afternoons and is also doing well on Ibope.

The veteran prepared an ending full of twists in the couples of the plot starring Catherine (Adriana Esteves) and Petruchio (Eduardo Moscovis), who will finally have their glory days.

But other love endings aroused a lot of public attention at the time and the TV Focus remember the hilarious endings of The Carnation and the Rose. And one of the most controversial characters in the telenovela, since his blindness came to bother the viewer, after discovering the horns of Dinora (Maria Padilla), Cornelius (Ney Latorraca) will forgive his ex-wife.

The bitch will say that she really fell in love with her husband after they separated and in the penultimate chapter of The Carnation and the Rose, she will go to the rich man and beg them to get married again. Swung, Cornelius will say that he will think about it.

However, the other day the “meek horn” will knock on the door of the boarding house where the character of Maria Padilha will be living to inform your decision. Rather, she will confess all her evils against Petruchio and Bianca (Leandra Leal). Clever, she will be able to use her lip service to place the blame only on Hector (Rodrigo Faro), his brother who is also a crook.

Carolina Dieckmann, after 4 years away, returns to Globo in the next seven o’clock soap and will make a romantic couple with a new heartthrob Pantanal: By surprise, Velho do Rio springs up ahead and Juma and Jove on José Leôncio’s farm and breaks almost 30-year-old taboo “We are going to have death”, Cramullhão embodies in Irma for the first time and scares Zefa in Pantanal, “Believe in God the Father!”

Promising not to make mistakes with the character of Ney Latorracathe farce of Dinora it won’t be long and in the last minutes of The Carnation and the Rosethe dondoca will exchange glances with Celsus (Murilo Rosa), her lover during the wedding of Bianca and will be matched, making it clear that the ‘horn’ will continue to roll freely.

CANDOCA WILL CONTINUE TO BE FOOLED

the poor sufferer Candoca (Miriam Freeland) will continue to suffer, after all the “garbage boy” of Celsus will continue to be fun for Dinora. After humiliating the young woman by discovering that she is no longer a virgin, he will forget about this matter and surrender to passion for good.

They will meet again in the final stretch of The Carnation and the Rose, where the musician will assume his feelings. Thinking he wants to hit the chest, Candoca she will lie that she lost all her money to see if the musician really loves her. Passing the test, the student is just a “rascal” and not self-interested and will ask the young woman to marry him.

SIRIGAITA BECOMES FIRST LADY

Who would say? Kiki (Rejane Arruda) will have one of the most surprising endings of The Carnation and the Rose, going from ‘sirigaita’ to first lady. The ex-prostitute will end up hooking a match and marry Theodore (Matheus Petinatti). She will kiss you in the middle of the office and in front of Baptist (Luís Melo), so that he loses his job and gives the job to the journalist seraph (John Vitti).

But instead of getting mad, he’ll fall in love with you. Kiki. The Frenchwoman will also be delighted with the boy and will even offer the money from her savings to help him in his election campaign, as long as the boy asks her to marry him.

But the turnaround The Carnation and the Rose will happen even when Baptist give up his candidacy for mayor, opting to assume Joana (Tasia Camargo). With the banker leaving the electoral race, Theodore will become the main candidate for mayor of São Paulo.

Kikithen, will lavish luxury on her public appearances, already planning her future as First Lady, since the character of Matheus Petinatti will win the electoral dispute in the telenovela in reruns in the afternoons of Globe.

CHEST COUP

After going through practically all the chapters of The Carnation and the Rose trying to run scams, the bankrupt journalist will finally succeed. seraph will conquer the newest rich girl in the plot written by Walcyr Carrasco.

dalva (Bia Nunnes) who spent much of the plot as a pauper, became heiress to a great fortune. The ex-husband left the landlady when Candoca he was still a child, but ended up getting rich and leaving all his inheritance to his old family, after his death.

When the news got out, the character of João Vitti tried to approach Candoca. But she didn’t give a damn about the gold digger though seraph will appear in the last chapter full of wooing over dalva.

VILLAIN IN THE GUTTLE

Joaquim (Carlos Vereza) will die before saying the “yea” The Josefa (Eve Todor). Already at the time of opening the will, the rich man will deceive everyone. He will imply that his money must be in the name of the pet sow of January (Taumaturgo Ferreira), who is also his heir in The Carnation and the Rose.

However, who will really have the right to the inheritance is the Januarywho will become a millionaire. Marcela (Drica Moraes) who bought the pig, will find out that she was tricked. The rich man chose to do this to try to redeem himself, managing to prevent his fortune from being divided equally between January and the viper. That is, the villain will be in limbo, without any penny from the father.

Marcela will also be kicked out by Baptistwhich will be fixed with Joana in The Carnation and the Rose, putting an end to his marriage to the character of Drica Moraes.

However, this will not be the end of Marcela, the villain will still suffer some more punishments at the end of the serial. She will try to get back on her feet by applying coups throughout the state of São Paulo.

For that, she will use Hector to be your partner in financial crimes. What’s more, he will become the villain’s lover, always full of ulterior motives, of course.

OUTCOME OF CATARINA AND PETRUCHIO

Mimosa (Suely Franco) will assume that he stole the policies to help Catherine so they wouldn’t fall into the wrong hands and when she was willing to tell everything to Catherine, cutie (Vanessa Gerbelli) went on to blackmail her.

Afraid too of Catherine not understand and get mad, she shut up and started giving the money to cutie. The former housekeeper kept it in a photo album, but it disappeared.

In fact, the album and the policies were in the hands of Buscapé (Luís Antônio Nascimento), who had taken the object to find a photo of his parents, former employees of Baptist. Once the mystery is clarified, the album will be returned and Catherine will finally regain his inheritance, where Mimosa will be forgiven in The Carnation and the Rose.

the character of Adriana Esteves will give birth to a pair of twins. Later on, the two appear grown up and the public can perceive a curiosity: the girl has her mother’s temperament and the boy has his father’s personality and they will live fighting in The Carnation and the Rose.