The eve of September 7 will not have hours on the Esplanade

The Ministry of Economy published an ordinance, this Thursday (1/9), which establishes, on an exceptional basis, the suspension of working hours for the administrative units of the bodies and entities of the federal public administration located on the Esplanade in the Ministries, on the 6th. of September.

Sete de Setembro Ministries Esplanade Terrace on September 7, 2021Marcos Correa/PR Security scheme on Esplanada dos Ministérios for 7 September Security scheme on Esplanada dos Ministérios for September 7 in 2021Rafaela Felicciano / Metropolis Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 september 7 protest brazil brasilia bolsonaro stf esplanada DF Protest on the Esplanade of MinistriesRafaela Felicciano / Metropolis September 7th act with Jair Bolsonaro on Avenida Paulista in SP Bolsonarista act in São Paulo on September 7, 2021Fábio Vieira / Metropolis Metrópoles 2 partner advertising Truck drivers and government supporters camped on the Esplanada dos Ministérios begin to remove the trucks parked in front of the National Congress lawn 6 Truckers and government supporters were camped on the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in 2021Igo Estrela / Metropolis Truck drivers and government supporters continue to camp on the Esplanada dos Ministérios and in front of the National Theater 8 Protesters broke through roadblocks Igo Estrela / Metropolis 0

According to the text, there will be no office hours on the Esplanada dos Ministérios due to security measures for the area. “It is up to the directors of bodies and entities, in their respective areas of competence, to ensure the full preservation and operation of services considered essential or strategic, including those related to the holding of the Civic-Military Parade event on the occasion of the Commemorations of the Bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil ”, says part of the publication.

forbidden trucks

After a series of meetings and planning, the Secretariat of Public Security of the Federal District (SSP-DF) decided that trucks will not be able to enter the Esplanada dos Ministérios or approach the Federal Supreme Court (STF) on September 7. The folder coordinates security actions for the commemorative date.

The intention is to prevent demonstrations like those of 2021 from taking place. At the time, Bolsonarist groups broke through the police blockade and approached the Supreme Court. The truck drivers stayed at the site for about a week, which caused tension in the Praça dos Três Poderes.

The decision was taken after six months of meetings with the STF and aims to avoid damage to public buildings or threats to authorities.

The STF included the date as a “high risk” situation, due to the protests called by the current President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Thus, the Public Security Secretariat prohibited the entry of any type of vehicle on the Esplanade during the event. There will be roadblocks at several locations to prevent hostile protesters from entering.

If truck drivers want to participate in the civic event, they will be redirected. In 2021, the main demands of the protests were the adoption of the printed vote and the dismissal of ministers from the Federal Supreme Court (STF). According to unofficial estimates, 400,000 people passed through the Esplanade during the acts.