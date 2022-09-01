The explanation behind the photo that sparked speculation about Tyson’s health and what you need to see on ESPN on Star+

Mike Tyson was seen in a wheelchair in Miami Twitter Playback/ESPN montage

Mike Tyson had one of the most brilliant careers within the boxing world. The story of the boxer you can follow through the series ‘Mike: Besides Tyson‘, which will have two new episodes released this Thursday exclusively on Star+. However, today, at 56, the former athlete is far from having the same physique and health he had in his heyday.

In fact, earlier this August, Tyson was photographed using a wheelchair at Miami airport, in the United States. The records generated a lot of controversy on the internet, and this week he broke his silence on the matter.

In an interview with Newsmax TV, Iron Mike took care of explaining his health situation and calmed the fans. The former world boxing champion confirmed what rumors and the version that family had advanced, that he suffers from sciatic nerve problems.

“I have sciatic (nerve) problems and every now and then this problem pops up. When the pain starts, I can’t even speak. Thank God it’s the only health problem I have. I’m splendid now,” Tyson said.

In July, the former boxer had already been spotted moving with difficulty, with the aid of a cane, in New York. Health has been a topic even by Mike himself in his podcast hotboxin.

“We’re all going to die one day, of course. When I look in the mirror and see these spots on my face, I’m like, ‘Wow, that means my expiration date is coming up really soon,'” he revealed.

