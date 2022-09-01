The intriguing image of a monkey with a mongoose on its lap that is up for a wildlife photo award

Bonobo with mongoose on lap

Credit, Christian Ziegler

A tender moment or something more sinister?

The image appears to show a bonobo hugging a small mongoose as if it were a beloved pet. But instead, maybe the monkey took the baby mongoose to eat for dinner after it had killed its mother.

But that would be unusual — bonobos mainly eat fruit and only hunt occasionally.

The intriguing behavior was photographed by Christian Ziegler in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

