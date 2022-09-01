The Last of Us Part 1 – The Ultimate Version

The power of PlayStation 5 allowed Naughty Dog to deliver the ultimate version of TLOU. What was achieved in 2013 is now transported to a realism only seen in TLOU Part 2, only failing to surpass it in some aspects.

It will be in the next year that it will complete 10 years of existence, The Last of Us is in fact one of the most important works of the video game industry, with influences in all that followed within the same genre. Completely exciting from the first moment it was shown, then confirmed as the culmination of the PlayStation 3 generation, released in the epilogue of Sony’s third console. Returning now after all these years is a time travel filled with overwhelming emotions. Of course, we had the Remaster in 2014 for the recently released PlayStation 4, but now with the Remake, called The Last of Us Part 1, Naughty Dog designs the ultimate version of this masterpiece, which will later come to PC.

The announcement of this remake divided the community, we have those who are waiting for it with open arms and many others who can’t find a single justification for its existence. This Remake includes the main game as well as the Left Behind expansion, leaving out only the Factions mode, which many regret not being included. Certainly, the doubts of this third visit are understood, but while a third chapter of the series is not in sight, the producer manages to update this masterpiece, delivering an adapted and updated version for the current generation of Sony consoles, with PlayStation 5 having in its catalog two of the best games ever made, with due and deserving visual quality.

It is also understandable that it was originally released in 2013, when many of the players, now adults, were still not old enough to play it, and this is the right time to do so. Also, don’t forget that it will later be delivered to the PC, where it will arrive as it should, technically advanced and capable of a major entry into this platform, all thanks to today’s hardware. It will thus be appealing and irresistible for any lover of a ravishing emotional drama.

Really, this return of mine is a bit sentimental. Even having finished the game about 10 times, adding the original to the Remaster, this one always manages to reach my sentimental core. It is indeed a work that I will never forget. Each scene was worked out in detail, from the dialogues with the lines in the right places and the transmission of the characters’ emotions in such a believable way that at times we felt that we were the ones experiencing all those anguish.

Watching the characters grow, the connections they establish, the sudden changes in direction, are examples of how Naughty Dog got something so precious that you can’t find it anywhere else. Obviously the center is Joel and Ellie’s journey, and this connection is executed with exemplary mastery, there are no unjustifiable moments, everything counts for the evolution of the relationship, whether in the retreats or advances. Emotions are always present, and with this Remake the transmission to the player reaches a level only comparable to TLOU Part 2.

Looking at what was done in visual terms, I expected more to be honest. It’s not that it’s not resounding in this field, but after looking at what has been done in TLOU Part 2 for PlayStation 4, the leap could and should be much bigger. In many ways the two games are almost identical, you can only find improvements in Part 1 when we observe the characters more carefully, especially in the cutscenes. There is indeed superior visual quality compared to Part 2, but I got the feeling that some of the power of PlayStation 5 has been saved for a future third game in the series.

To introduce greater immersion, the full capabilities of the PlayStation 5 controller, DualSense, have been added. These fit like a glove in a game of this genre, our every action is now felt like never before. The haptic features are impressive, we can even configure the feedback levels for multiple actions, it is even possible to activate vibration when the characters speak, where the intensity varies according to the tone used by the characters to speak, allowing the player to feel the way the dialogue is said.

Another noticeable improvement is the sound level, with the 3D sound of the PlayStation 5 being evident throughout the lineup. We are now able to “feel” each sound in detail and with an impressive detail. It’s a clear leap when compared to the Remaster, contributing to heightening the immersion and boosting the entire scene. It is now possible to follow a flanking enemy with detail and accuracy without using the Listen mode.

It is a given that if it weren’t for the PS5, none of what is presented would be possible. In addition to the visuals, we also have the addition of many other details that are currently taken for granted in the current generation, such as the level of destruction in the entire scenario. In certain clashes we have several objects reacting to impacts, whether glass breaking, pieces of cement falling apart with the impact of bullets, and even high quality volumetric effects. Note that loading times are now much faster, although not instantaneous. All together, combined with a credible and impactful narrative, a video game that looks more like a movie is created.

Obviously a lot of the polish is carried over from TLOU Part 2, with many similarities in various aspects, both gameplay and visuals. Gameplay is more satisfying now, transitions from cutscenes to gameplay are smoother and often even instantaneous, with no loss of immersion. There is a refinement of all the gameplay, perfected and obviously carried over from the aforementioned work. The menus are also a legacy of TLOU Part 2, they have the same refined design. It is indeed the ultimate and definitive version.

This is not a new video game, many have already played it, even in two different versions. It is the third foray into the same title and aimed at true fans, or those who appreciate a completely refined work, delivered the way its creators imagined it, thanks to all the capabilities of the PlayStation 5 hardware. For those who are just discovering this fantastic work by Naughty Dog, it’s a delight, they welcome it in the best way and enter a narrative full of emotions that are now catapulted by Sony’s most powerful console. In the future we will have the PC version, and we will be here to find out what improvements the almost unlimited hardware of this platform can bring to this already superb work.

To culminate my return to the video game that I liked the most in the entire history of PlayStation, I will have to reach a verdict, which was not easy. Indecision was always present during this new journey, which made me return and feel as never before the feelings conveyed by the characters carefully worked on by the programmers. I confess that I got emotional in known moments, this adaptation is so good in creating realism in facial expressions and never before have the dialogues been in such a good harmony with the emotions presented. It’s a major milestone and I can only hope that the third incursion is on its way. It’s a solid Recommended that just isn’t taken to the next level due to details such as the absence of Factions mode and not surpassing TLOU Part 2 in visual terms, were you expecting a much more obvious leap, perhaps in TLOU Part 3?