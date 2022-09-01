The Last of Us Part I Notes Released; Look!

The Last of Us Part I notes have already started to be released by several portals around the world. Naughty Dog’s PS5 remake of the game collects positive reviews on Metacritic and boasts an average of 89 points based on 51 reviews shared.

Of these 51 reviews, 47 show positive feedback, while the remaining four are mixed. So far, no portal has rated the title negatively.

Check out the notes for The Last of Us Part I

Digital Chumps — 100

Gameblog.fr — 100

NME – 100

God is a Geek — 100

Inverse – 100

JeuxActu — 100

PSX Brazil — 100

The Loadout — 100

Twinfinite — 100

VGC – 100

Carole Quintaine — 100

EGM – 100

GamesHub — 100

GameSpew — 100

SpazioGames — 96

Oyungezer — 95

Hobby Consoles — 92

GAMES.CH – 92

PlayStation LifeStyle — 90

IGN – 90

VideoGamer — 90

GAMINGbible — 90

Gfinity — 90

IGN Adria — 90

Launcher (The Washington Post) — 90

Multiplayer.it — 90

PlayStation Universe — 90

Press Start Australia — 90

ScreenRant — 90

TheSixthAxis — 90

Wccftech — 90

WellPlayer – 90

CGMagazine — 90

Checkpoint Gaming — 90

comicbook.com — 90

Digital Trends — 90

Eurogamer Italy — 90

GameByte — 90

GamePro Germany — 90

Gamer.no — 90

EasyAllies — 85

Jeuxvideo — 85

SECTOR.sk — 85

Dexter — 85

MyPlayStation — 84

Telegraph — 80

GamesRadar+ — 80

MGG – 80

Hardcore Gamer — 80

Het Newsblad — 80

Push Square — 80

The Enemy — 80

We Got This Covered — 80

ZTGD – 80

CD-Action — 80

GameSpot — 80

PCMag – 70

GameSkinny — 70

T3 – 60

Attack of the Fanboy — 60

Among the highest scores for The Last of Us Part I, Gameblog.fr scored the game 100/100. The main praise went to the incredible technical improvements and for being a remake capable of making the game more visceral than ever.

Among the lowest ratings, portals T3, GameSkinny and PC Mag opined about the high price charged for the game. According to them, the changes do not justify selling it for US$ 70 (R$ 350 in Brazil) on Sony platforms, even with the five-star experience delivered by Naughty Dog.

