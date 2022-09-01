The Last of Us Part I review

The series The Last of Us paints a world of difficult choices, where horror and beauty go hand in hand at all times. In this sense, it is almost poetic and metalinguistic that the “remake” The Last of Us Part 1 has also been constructed on the basis of this contradiction of terms.

Temporarily exclusive to PlayStation 5 and with a version of PRAÇA currently in development, the game is a rollercoaster of conflicting emotions and feelings, alternating moments of awe with frankly stupid decisions around its content and pricing. Understand this question in our full review below!

A project that was already controversial…

If you use social media a lot, you may have noticed that the reception to the game hasn’t been the best since its announcement in Summer Games Fest 2022, and the theme only polarized people further in the following months as new images were revealed, as well as the focus of the project. With each trailer, more eyebrows were raised around the world.

Many people were led to believe that this part 1 it would be a complete remake in every sense of the term, reimagining its gameplay from head to toe in the same way it was done with the graphics, but things are not quite like that, so it’s good to put your expectations in place first. anything. To help, see the first hour of the game:

The thing is, the original adventure is a 2013 game, and the part 1 will remind you of this often. After all, the design of the maps, the rhythm of the shooting and the narrative, the structure of the menus and upgrades, all align with the zeitgeist from nearly a decade ago. If at the time Naughty Dog’s work represented the pinnacle of its genre, it is now a dated experience by nature.

But the game itself is still excellent!

If you’ve lived all this time in a cave isolated from society trying to shield yourself from all the talk about Cordyceps fungus infections, or you simply need to refresh your memory, let’s quickly go over the obvious: The Last of Us tells the story of Joel, a father who goes through traumatic events just as society as we know it collapses.

A few years after that, he finds himself obliged to escort young Ellie on yet another routine job, and the rest… well, that’s history. Love or hate the series, it is undeniable that the narrative conceived by Neil Druckmann left quite a legacy, going beyond video games, as several films and series began to use this archetype of the traumatized father reconnecting with life through a child. . See how the moment Joel meets Ellie went:

And of course, a lot of the games that set out to offer more cinematic experiences have also jumped on the bandwagon, so you can see Joel’s influences even on former heartless thug Kratos back in the day. God of War last. All of that, of course, wasn’t spoiled in any way in the remake, and it goes on to deliver one of the most gripping, gripping, and tightly knit stories ever seen among modern Western blockbusters.

The best way to experience the journey… But is that enough?

Despite all the controversies that we are going to discuss in the course of the analysis, it is necessary to make one thing very clear as soon as possible: if you, for whatever reason, have never played The Last of Usor if you simply feel like zeroing out the entire campaign again, the part 1 offers you today the best and most polished way to do that.

The clips circulating around the internet don’t do justice to how beautiful the game world really is, although our memory can mislead us a little and bias that judgment. What I recommend is to do something similar to what I did in the first few hours of testing:

Play (or at least watch someone else play) an entire chapter in 4K, then search YouTube for gameplay from the same chapter in the original version or its PS4 remaster and you’ll surely notice how far these versions are from the newest. I venture to say that the PS5 game is substantially more beautiful than the PS4 version was compared to the PS3yet this is the kind of statement you have to see to believe.

Playing the game, you’ll soon notice that the studio’s work revolved around modernizing not only the character models, bringing them closer to the real actors and what we saw in The Last of Us Part 2, but also in updating textures, objects, colors, particles and lighting effects. I’d say the new version is easily among the most beautiful video games I’ve ever seen! But… is that enough to justify the purchase?

the very ugly side

While the weakening of our currency is certainly not Naughty Dog’s fault, pricing this project as a value-packed new game certainly is. So let’s get this elephant out of the room as well: everyone knows what they do with their money and shouldn’t be judged for that, but it’s very difficult to maintain that this game is consistent with the 70 dollars or 350 reais charged at launch.

Of course, the visual makeover was very welcome, as was the artificial intelligence update that practically eliminated those awkward moments when your allies were running and running around enemies like silly cockroaches, but it’s okay to pay that much for a game that essentially offers the same experience we already had in 2013?

It is also worth noting that the multiplayer mode was also completely cut in part 1, so technically you’re paying more for less content than you were a decade ago, which I find especially problematic. And what do we have to compensate for this absence, apart from the visual retread? Haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in Dualsense, which is a little fun, and not much else, plus a gallery of extras and speedrun mode unlocked after beating the first time.

This is a cardinal sin and difficult to defend, which is precisely why I prefer to use “remake” in quotes when talking about this product. With so many games out there that really reinvent the base material, whether it’s adding modes and features, or even rethinking the original work, like in the amazing Resident Evil 2 and Final Fantasy 7 Remakeit is insane to put the part 1 next to these games!

Speak louder I’m not listening!

Also, even having tested the game with two different headphones from HyperX and Razer, I noticed serious problems in the sound mixing. This was something that already existed in previous versions, but the problem seemed to me to be compounded in the attempt to modernize to a more 3D sound, which should be another good news of the new game.

In order not to over-examine the challenges of audio decoupage, in practice what happens is that the characters seem to be whispering as they walk around the map, while the volume of the cut scenes is three or four times louder, and this is an inconvenience when throughout the entire campaign.

This already happens with the voices in English, but it gets even worse when you decide to try the national dubbing, which is a shame if we consider how talented the voice actors are who lend their remarkable voices to both the protagonists and supporting actors, certainly one of the best possible casts and that certainly deserved much more attention.

Nearly exemplary in accessibility

For all the troublesome work environment reports at Naughty Dog, there is at least one department where the studio does an impeccable job. I’m talking about the area of ​​accessibility, although I put a big asterisk and prank here, going back to the question of price.

I mean, if your goal is to allow as many people as possible to experience the work, there’s no way to rule out the price factor in this equation, right? The democratization of access is something that encompasses several areas simultaneously, including income. It is certainly very nice to have plenty of options — more than 60 of them! — ranging from audio descriptions of scenes and environments to high-contrast adjustments.

But charge so dearly PCD therefore?! In my view, it’s rude, because it’s something that should reach as many games as possible as a free update. Although in this particular case a good part of the game engine has been reinvented in order to make new features possible, the idea of ​​raising the value of a game in exchange for tools that should be free and universal standard is very questionable.

At the end of the day, striving to make the game more accessible is indeed commendable, and rethinking the structure and working harder for it too, and of course these things require manpower and resources. On the networks, I’ve seen some PCDs claiming that these updates, by themselves, make the game worth buying for them, so this is undoubtedly a legitimate argument. But I also saw so many others bothered by the price. In my opinion, the ideal would be to have full accessibility without having to pay so dearly for such a basic right.

But is it worth it or not?!

All this put on the table, I confess that giving a verdict for this product is very complicated. On the one hand, it is one of the most celebrated stories in video games, now with a new face and with some of the best graphics seen in the new generation, something even more highlighted by its sublime art direction.

On the other hand, charging so much for this visual tweak and timid improvements in artificial intelligence is an offense to the consumer, who invests in a product covered in multiplayer mode and which, roughly speaking, still offers an experience straight out of 2013 on the in terms of rhythm and structure. If you have the old versions, the upgrade will hardly be worth it. But if this is your first time with The Last of Uswithout a doubt, is the best gateway available… as long as you can afford it.

“The Last of Us Part 1 is beautiful and its plot remains iconic, but it charges a lot for the little it offers”