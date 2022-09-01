The Most Expected Movies of September 2022 in CINEMAS!

The audiovisual competition facing cinema has never been as heavy as it is today. With the advent of streaming platforms, spearheaded by Netflix, and their consequent consolidation, it’s safe to say that movie theaters have lost a big battle. But the war is not yet lost. Before, Netflix was seen as the main enemy of cinema, today it is seen by professionals in this area as an ally. The biggest example of this was the blow suffered by the exhibition market during the pandemic, where cinemas were in the air and many were unable to get back on their feet, needing to close their doors. The fact only further favored the “modern rental companies” that are streaming platforms, heating up this market with numerous introductions amid the chaos that has set in because of the covid. Platforms like HBO Max, Disney+, Paramount+ and Star+, for example.

Here, however, the subject is not streaming platforms. And yes, the counterattack of cinemas. The secret that has always made and continues to make the exhibition halls triumph is to deliver an experience that cannot be replicated at home. Today, this translates into super productions by the public’s most beloved brands with an exclusive theatrical release. Last year, Spider-Man: No Return Home, 007 – No Time to Die and fast and furious 9 were the main responsible for the recovery, with the first one surpassing the mark of US$ 1 billion in box office again and reheating the market. This year the person responsible for this role was Top Gun: Maverick – which also passed the stupendous billion mark in still pandemic times; with Jurassic World: Dominion and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness following closely.

Until the big steamrollers of the last four months of 2022 arrive, see Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and black adam, we are left with a few different premieres in the month of September – many in the horror genre – that can shake things up in cinema. Check and schedule.

The month of September starts hot with the new movie from the genius George Millerresponsible for the franchise Mad Max and especially the Oscar nominee fury road (2015). What this mad genie does here is reinvent the story of Aladdin’s genie in the lamp, bringing a lot of weird elements and unique visuals to this mix. who stars is Tilda Swinton in the role of a lonely woman who comes across an ancient artifact, from which comes the genius lived by Idris Elba. The entity needs to fulfill three of the woman’s wishes to get her freedom.

The first weekend of September also brings a treat for literature fans, with the film adaptation of this famous thriller and drama book. Who star is the young talented Daisy Edgar-Jonesfrom the great horror fresh (also released this year on Star+). In the plot, set in the swampy region of the South of the USA, the actress plays a young woman who becomes the main suspect in the murder of a man with whom she was involved in the past.

Religious films have become a good source of audience in Brazil, a people very full of faith (it’s what keeps the country standing in fact). Thus, several biographies in this sense are produced year after year – many with the ideology of the spiritist religion. That’s where this fits fated, about a humble man, father of six children, who ends up receiving a very enlightened spirit and becoming a spiritual surgeon. who stars is Danton Mello and Juliana Paes.

Collecting praise from the specialized press for the film festivals where he went, the chef it is a tense film that brings a different proposal. All made with a sequence shot where there are no cuts, we follow a day in the kitchen of a prestigious restaurant, governed by a rigorous chef, played by Stephen Graham. The British production was nominated for four BAFTA awards, including best film and leading role.

Closing the premieres of the first weekend of September in theaters, a horror film for lovers of the genre. With its own distribution by the Cinemark network here in Brazil, the feature features two veterans of horror works: Lin Shaye and Tobin Bell. You might not be connecting the names to the people, but Shaye became known as the franchise’s psychic Elise Rainier. Supernatural (Insidious) and Bell is Jigsaw himself, the villain of the franchise Deadly Games. Here, a group of teenagers decide to play a clueless prank by destroying the house of an elderly woman (Shaye). She dies, and her husband (Bell) offers a cash prize to whoever manages to stay in the house with the woman’s spirit, all they have to do is call her grave.

Reunion of stars Julia Roberts and George Clooney after 11 Men’s Eleven and its sequel, and Money Game, the duo now lives a divorced couple traveling together to their daughter’s wedding. The two hate each other, but they will need to learn to live together once again in order for their daughter’s big day to go as smoothly as possible. In Bali, where the ceremony will take place, the two have the idea of ​​making their daughter give up on the wedding so they don’t make the same mistake they did.

Men – Faces of Fear

New film by director Alex Garland, responsible for the cult success Ex-Machina – Artificial Instinct (2014). Who stars is Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley, in the role of a woman traumatized by the death of her husband, isolating herself from everything and everyone in a rural region of England. The place, however, instead of helping, ends up bringing up old wounds, at the same time that strange events begin to occur around the woman. One of the most interesting aspects of the film is that all the other men in the film are played by the same actor, Rory Kinnear.

The crowded first weekend of September also saves space for a national comedy distributed by Disney. Who star is the duo Rafael Infante and Isabelle Drummond, like a young couple in love. The problem? The subject’s family. Nervous about introducing them to his partner, after an initial confusion he decides to hire actors from a commercial he was shooting to pretend to be his family.

As said, September will be full of horror productions for fans to taste, as a kind of early Halloween, which takes place the following month, in October. Here, who stars is the graceful Nathalie Emmanuel, actress of Game of Thrones and the Fast and Furious franchise. She lives a lonely young woman with no family. Until she receives an invitation from a distant cousin to meet the rest of her family on a trip to the countryside. Everything starts in a pleasant way, until the girl discovers that her family members are all vampires, wanting to use her as an offering in a ritual.

Orphan 2 – The Origin

Continuing with horror films, Orphan, from 2009, has become one of the most beloved recent productions of the genre by fans. This is largely due to its surprising twist, which is what the film is known for to this day. Well, this secret is more than ten years old and everyone must be bald to know. The sequel, on the other hand, which is a prequel (since it was not possible to continue with the story of the original), already starts losing because it no longer has this great secret in its favor.

Actress and comedian Fabiana Karla stars in this national comedy that takes a ride on the wave of cooking shows that are very successful today. She plays Pearl, a woman who dreams of being successful in her career as a chef, but while she can’t fulfill her greatest desire, she works as a children’s party entertainer. Her luck starts to change when she is asked to participate helping a famous chef on a TV show.

A film shrouded in a lot of mystery, and one that has recently seen its share of behind-the-scenes bullshit affect its release somewhat. In any case, this is the second film directed by actress Olivia Wilde, after her praised debut with Out of the Series (2019). This time Olivia invests in a more intense and frightening content to tell the story of a young woman (Florence Pugh) accompanying her husband in a new city where he got a job. Her company has built a community where employees and their wives live a seemingly perfect life in a condo that looks like something out of a margarine commercial in the 1950s. But of course there are problems in paradise.

Closely following the vibe of Black Panther, whose second film opens in November, comes the new work of Oscar winner Viola Davis. She is the “Woman King” of the title, the leader of a group of warriors in a unit formed only by women from an African tribe in the 1800s. The Sony film is based on real events and also features Lashana Lynch and John Boyega in the cast. The direction is by Gina Prince-Bythewood, from The Old Guad (2020).

Eike – All or Nothing

Biography of businessman Eike Batista, lived here by Nelson Freitas. The film depicts the 2006 period in the businessman’s life, where he made one of the riskiest moves of his career and which resulted in his downfall and bankruptcy. In the cast, Carol Castro plays Luma de Oliveira.

Calm down, don’t be fooled. This is not Avatar 2, one of the most anticipated films of the year and that is finally among us. It turns out that in order to catch the trail of the long-awaited sequel, Disney (now owner of the brand) decided to re-release the original film on the big screen. It’s the chance to review or maybe watch it for the first time and not be left out of this party, which will be one of the most talked about films of the end of the year.

Going back to the tense films, the idea of ​​this feature is one of the most interesting and frightening of the year. Owner of a simple plot, but very nervous, The Fall tells about two adventurous friends, who decide to climb an abandoned radio tower as a way to isolate themselves and overcome a trauma that has occurred. However, they didn’t count that they would be stuck at a height of more than 2,000 feet with no cell signal and no one to help them from the fall to certain death. This will be a great challenge for those who are afraid of heights.

Another spine-chilling horror hit theaters this September, this is a release from Paramount Pictures. In the plot, a psychiatrist begins to hallucinate with people smiling after suffering a trauma with one of her patients. Now she must fight this curse.

Closing the last weekend of September in theaters we have an action and suspense vehicle starring Gerard Butler. He lives a guy taking a car trip with his wife to his father-in-law’s house. When they stop at a gas station, the woman mysteriously disappears. As if this despair were not enough, he becomes the main suspect of what happened. Now he must act on his own if he is to find her.

