The price revolution and Europe’s destiny – Opinion

The period between the second half of the 15th century and the end of the 17th century was marked by unprecedented political turmoil on the European continent, at least until now.

The period, which became known as the “Price Revolution”, marks the discovery of the Americas and the expansion of the Spanish Empire.

With the conquest of territories on the new continent, the Spaniards splurged on the silver found here, expanding their own currency supply.

The currency of the time, the Real de 8, consisted of a huge silver coin, which came to be considered the most influential coin of the period. The nickname given to the coin, the “Spanish dollar”, would also be chosen by rednecks in North America to inspire their own currency after independence from the UK…

During these 150 years or so, prices have risen by an incredible 600%, which in turn has led to rising land prices and the poverty of millions of peasants, scorched by high costs. The result, as the name given to the period suggests, was a series of revolutions across the continent.

Dissatisfied and impoverished peasants, in the midst of a period of abundance of “wealth” on the part of the elite, helped to bring down governments and push for change.

The once mighty Spanish empire collapsed, giving way to new powers such as the tiny Netherlands (known for its largest province, the Netherlands), which invented modern capitalism as a way of escaping geographical difficulties.

And if the whole story seems confusing enough, remember that inflation of 600% over a century and a half equates to about 1.5% a year.

At this moment, in the midst of an energy crisis, European countries are facing inflation rates of around 7.9% (Germany) or even 10.1% (United Kingdom).

Prices, especially energy, continue to depress the population and foster political crises and instabilities.

In the UK, the Conservative Party still decides its succession after the removal of Boris Johnson. In Germany, the new prime minister seeks to ensure the country’s gas supply, without much success.

Surrealist examples also pop up across Europe.

In France, Emmanuel Macron, re-elected this year, nationalized the EDF company, responsible for controlling the country’s nuclear plants. The company, which was already 86% owned by the government, is facing billions in losses in an attempt to hold back energy prices, like a well-known South American oil company in the remote past.

In the first half of this year alone, “Electricite de France” (EDF) recorded a loss of US$ 5.3 billion. In the year, the projection is that the loss reaches US$ 29 billion.

Macron must pay 10 billion euros to secure 100% control of the company and then take the full loss.

This fact in July, however, was not isolated.

A little over a month later, France also took on pressure on retail groups, such as Carrefour, which agreed to freeze the prices of the 120 best-selling products in its stores until November 2022.

In Austria, it is also expected that a few billion euros will be spent to save the electricity sector. The company that supplies the capital alone should receive US$ 6 billion in relief.

The rise in energy costs in Europe has already reached 600%. And, so far, most of this loss has not been passed on to consumers, given the contracts in force.

In Germany, another energy giant, Uniper, also delivers losses. In the first half, they were at least US$ 17 billion.

In the United Kingdom, residential electricity bills can cost, on average, US$ 5,000 a year, that is, about R$ 25,000 a year in electricity bills.

In sum, it is possible that the losses to the European electricity sector could reach around US$ 239 billion. Or 1.6% of the region’s GDP.

Damage of equal magnitude must also be seen in the continent’s growth.

In the second quarter, Germany entered a growth close to zero.

The crisis, however, is not limited to the energy sector alone.

Europe has a high level of indebtedness, at around 95.6% of GDP. It’s a number below the US (130%), but with no signs of falling, especially due to the weakening of the euro.

The weaker currency, of course, has been a consequence of the continent’s stagnation. For the first time since its inception, the euro was quoted below USD 1, at USD 0.99.

As history never tires of showing, Europe still has the power to radiate ideas and trends, even though in the century of globalization this power has fallen.

A wave of instability on the continent could eventually spread to other regions. And, apparently, this is not far off.

Europe is, more than ever, the Old Continent. Its population has an average age of 43.9 years, compared to 38.8 years for the USA, 38.4 years for the Chinese and 33.5 years for the Brazilians.

A higher average age implies lower growth, something already seen in the pressures to liberalize labor immigration.

In the European case, it is even more serious.

Today’s Europe accounts for 9% of the world’s population, 20% of the economy and 50% of the planet’s social spending.

In short, a continent cradle of the most varied political philosophies of humanity, which today is stagnant in growth and in the midst of an unprecedented rise in prices.

The result is a powder keg, which will have to be disarmed by European democracy – or it may end up disarmed itself.

