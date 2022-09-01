These 5 foods help to “detox” the body; see list

The process of detoxify the body aims to reduce or eliminate toxins from our body that we ingest on a daily basis when we consume ultra-processed foods, rich in fat and preservatives, in addition to fried foods.

By eliminating toxins from the body, we reduce the incidence of diseases and swelling, increase our immunity, facilitate the weight loss process, improve our concentration in everyday tasks, in addition to avoiding fatigue.

If you need to go through a process of detoxification of the body, know, below, 5 foods that help to detoxify the body.

But first, be aware that the content of this text is merely informative. So, if you need to eliminate toxins from your body, look for a health professional.

1. lemon

One of the foods that help detoxify the body is lemon. The fruit is rich in vitamin Chas antioxidant properties and has several minerals in its composition, such as potassium, calcium, copper, phosphorus, magnesium and iron.

2. Watermelon

Watermelon is yet another fruit that helps detoxify the body. It is a very rich source of water, therefore having diuretic properties. Being a diuretic, the fruit helps cleanse our body. Watermelon is still a source of vitamins such as C and A, minerals such as potassium, phosphorus, calcium, magnesium and sodium.

It also contains lycopene, an antioxidant that helps fight free radicals in the body.

3. Ginger

Ginger is one of the most important foods when it comes to detoxifying our body. It has antioxidant and astringent properties. The latter helps the liver to fulfill its function.

4. pineapple

Like watermelon, pineapple is a fruit that has a large amount of water in its composition, more precisely, 86%. The fruit is a source of vitamins A, C, B1, B2, B3, B5, B6 and B9, as well as minerals such as potassium, magnesium and manganese.

In addition, pineapple has in its composition, a substance called bromelain, which helps in digestion.

5. garlic

Garlic has been used for thousands of years to detoxify the body. This is due to its high concentration of sulfur, a mineral that has antioxidant properties, helps in the defense of the body and promotes detoxification.

Sulfur increases the production of glutathione, which in turn helps filter out toxins.