Thrombectomy: new technology for stroke treatment should reach SUS

University hospital seeks to raise BRL 8.7 million for a project that modernizes minimally invasive diagnostics and can benefit more than 1,200 elderly people

Every hour, 11 people die from strokes in Brazil. According to a survey by the Ministry of Health, in the first six months of 2022 alone, more than 56,300 deaths from the disease were recorded. Stroke is also responsible for the highest incidence of neurological damage and disability in the world, with a rate of 70% of people who have some functional impairment and 30% who have walking difficulties. Data such as these show the need for increasingly specialized procedures and drive the SUS to have a new technology available: thrombectomy.

“It is an endovascular procedure, that is, a surgery performed by catheterization, without large cuts, in which the objective is to remove the thrombus or clot that is causing the blockage of a cerebral blood vessel”, explains the neurosurgeon at the Cajuru University Hospital. , Luana Gatto. According to the doctor, the sudden change in cerebral blood flow can be ischemic, when there is a blockage of an artery, or hemorrhagic, when a blood vessel is ruptured. In the case of an ischemic stroke, which accounts for 85% of cases, inserting a catheter into the patient’s blood vessel to remove the blockage and restore blood flow can save many lives.

The procedure is part of the hemodynamic service: a fundamental structure in this process of treatment of cardiovascular and neurological diseases. One of the most common causes of death in the country, heart disease can be even more susceptible in the elderly, since every two people over 80 years old, at least one is hypertensive – according to the Cardiology Society of the State of São Paulo. Paul. “With the advancement of technology and new treatment techniques, it is possible to perform minimally invasive interventions in diseases that were previously treated only with large open surgeries”, explains cardiologist Rômulo Francisco de Almeida Torres, from Hospital Universitário Cajuru, in Curitiba ( PR).

“The agility of the procedure and recovery directly impacts the best result for the patient’s health”, says the doctor. Dedicated to accurately diagnosing and treating diseases, health professionals who work in the hemodynamics of the hospital in Paraná with 100% SUS care recognize that the sector is important, especially for the treatment of older people. “The older the population, the more pathologies associated with aging are observed”, analyzes Rômulo.

investment in technology

To offer more security to elderly patients with cardiac, neurological and vascular diseases, a project by the Cajuru University Hospital should promote the modernization of the hemodynamics sector. With the acquisition of new equipment, the intention is that 1,200 elderly people will benefit each year – but the volume of assistance will be even greater considering the other age groups. For the investment to become a reality, the institution uses campaigns to raise R$ 8.7 million, from the Municipal Fund for the Rights of the Elderly. ”The allocation of amounts via a percentage of Income Tax due, whether from individuals or legal entities, is essential for us to continue our humanized and quality service. In this way, taxpayers can choose where their money will be invested and be sure that it was in a project that really benefits the population”, says the general director of the hospital, Juliano Gasparetto.

In addition to a significant improvement in care, Juliano Gasparetto explains that the new equipment and new hemodynamics facilities will generate learning opportunities for residents, students and also professionals working in the sector. “We are a philanthropic institution and 100% SUS, operating with a deficit of about R$ 1.5 million per month. Therefore, the contribution of the population and companies is essential for our teaching hospital to continue to save lives”, he adds.

For more information on how to help Hospital Universitário Cajuru, contact can be made by phone (41) 99685-9405 or by email: [email protected]