Tici Pinheiro gives worrying news about an actress: Hastily rescued

The Record presenter got a scare when addressing an incident with a famous actress

During the last edition of Nowadayswhich aired this Wednesday, 31, on record, Ticiane Pinheiro and Renata Alves reverberated a tremendous scare involving the actress and presenter Maisa Silvawho needed to be hospitalized after a health problem in a recording.

The subject was addressed right at the beginning of the ‘Celebrity Diary’, which features columnist Keila Jimenez. Despite prioritizing lighter news, Tici Pinheiro interrupted the animation of her colleagues and adopted a serious tone to talk about the emergency that took the Netflix contractor to the emergency room

“Starting the Celebrity Diary with a scare, Maisa talked about her recovery after being rushed to the hospital with an eye problem”began Ticiane, summoning the celebrity journalist with more details about the incident.

“Take a look at this story of Maisa, she was doing a job, there was a wind there and a foreign body got into her eye. Maisa ended up in the emergency room for the ophthalmologist to remove the foreign body from her eye“, began the member of Hoje Em Dia.

“He [Oftalmologista] explained the reason that made Maisa go to the hospital, it’s the third time she’s gone through this one and look, in one of the times, she scratched her eye so much that she ended up tearing a little piece of the cornea“, revealed the journalist from Record, leaving Tici Pinheiro and Renata Alves distressed in the studio.

“This time she was careful, went to the emergency room and let a professional remove the foreign body so she wouldn’t have the same problem. It’s okay with her, she’s just going to stay a little while with her eye resting, but it’s okay, it didn’t hurt this time“, added the celebrity columnist.