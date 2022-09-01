Tici Pinheiro gives worrying news about an actress: Hastily rescued

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Tici Pinheiro gives worrying news about an actress: Hastily rescued 2 Views

The Record presenter got a scare when addressing an incident with a famous actress

During the last edition of Nowadayswhich aired this Wednesday, 31, on record, Ticiane Pinheiro and Renata Alves reverberated a tremendous scare involving the actress and presenter Maisa Silvawho needed to be hospitalized after a health problem in a recording.

The subject was addressed right at the beginning of the ‘Celebrity Diary’, which features columnist Keila Jimenez. Despite prioritizing lighter news, Tici Pinheiro interrupted the animation of her colleagues and adopted a serious tone to talk about the emergency that took the Netflix contractor to the emergency room

“Starting the Celebrity Diary with a scare, Maisa talked about her recovery after being rushed to the hospital with an eye problem”began Ticiane, summoning the celebrity journalist with more details about the incident.

“Take a look at this story of Maisa, she was doing a job, there was a wind there and a foreign body got into her eye. Maisa ended up in the emergency room for the ophthalmologist to remove the foreign body from her eye“, began the member of Hoje Em Dia.

“He [Oftalmologista] explained the reason that made Maisa go to the hospital, it’s the third time she’s gone through this one and look, in one of the times, she scratched her eye so much that she ended up tearing a little piece of the cornea“, revealed the journalist from Record, leaving Tici Pinheiro and Renata Alves distressed in the studio.

César Filho announced the arrest of famous funk singer during Hoje Em Dia

Hoje Em Dia is interrupted with the arrest of a famous and César Filho confirms the worst news of a singer: “He was condemned”

Celso Zucatelli, presenter of Hoje Em Dia was infuriated by the repercussions of the arrest of a famous model on Record

Hoje Em Dia is interrupted with news of the arrest of a famous and Zucateli gets angry on Record: “Homicide”

César Filho is being replaced by a former member of Hoje Em Dia

César Filho leaves Hoje Em Dia and former morning presenter is summoned by Record: “Reformulation”

Keila Jimenez, commented on Maisa's health problem in Hoje Em Dia- Photo: Reproduction/Record
Keila Jimenez, commented on the health problem of Maisa Silva in Hoje Em Dia- Photo: Reproduction/Record

“This time she was careful, went to the emergency room and let a professional remove the foreign body so she wouldn’t have the same problem. It’s okay with her, she’s just going to stay a little while with her eye resting, but it’s okay, it didn’t hurt this time“, added the celebrity columnist.

YOUTUBE VIDEO: Globo takes revenge on Bolsonaro and low order + Pantanal actor flips car + Simaria has worse news

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Record wins millionaire value with unprecedented sponsor for A Fazenda 2022

Fazenda 2022 gets Netflix as a new sponsor (Image: Reproduction / Record) THE …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved