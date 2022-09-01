Tiktoker is justified after saying that Anitta’s skin tone did not match the dress worn at the VMAs: “I have nothing against it”

The tiktoker Taylor Wang caused an uproar on the web after giving an opinion on the dress worn by Anitta for the VMAs, the music world awards focused on music videos, whose 2022 edition took place last Sunday (29), in New Jersey, in the United States. He commented on the pop star’s outfit and said that the color of the dress does not match the singer’s skin tone.

After the backlash, the digital influencer ended up being forced to explain his analysis. It’s just that, initially, Taylor, who is dedicated to fashion, evaluated that Anitta’s skin tone did not match the dress worn by her, a production by the brand Elsa Schiaparelli, pointing out that the piece looked dirty, and that perhaps the star did not had money to buy a better dress from the brand.

“I hate this look. This dress is made by Schiaparelli. But I think the fabric and color didn’t match her skin tone. The dress looks dirty. Everything is so off topic. Her hair and makeup are awful. Maybe she bought this dress with her own money and had a low budget to buy better things from Schiaparelli.”fired tiktoker in his first comment.

It didn’t take long and Wang received a lot of criticism, including netizens pointing out that tiktoker was being racist and xenophobic. So, on the same note, the influencer decided to justify himself and explain his observations: “I have nothing against her skin tone, but everything against the dress… I don’t wear yellow. I look awful in yellow because it doesn’t match my skin tone. And I said the dress looks dirty because the velvet red shade looks dirty so easily.”, said the influencer, who has more than 800,000 followers on the social network. And he added: “It has nothing to do with her skin tone. I’m sorry that some people misunderstood me. People are calling me racist and xenophobic. I don’t know where this is coming from”.