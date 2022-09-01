Toyota bZ3 has Corolla size, BYD electric motor and Renegade price | Electrics and Hybrids

Toyota will have a new electric car, the bZ3, scheduled to debut by the end of the year. The unprecedented sedan appears in patent filings in China, revealing that its launch is near. Although the Japanese brand already has another electrified car – the Mirai, which is powered by hydrogen – this is the first example that will have an electric motor fueled by batteries.

Like Mirai, the bZ3 will not arrive in Brazil. The trend is for it to be sold only in Asia, with a strong focus on the Chinese market. As determined by autosport, Toyota sees complete electrification as a complex path in Brazil, mainly due to the lack of charging infrastructure. The trend is for the brand to continue betting only on hybrids.

O bZ3 is the second of seven electric cars that will be launched by Toyota until 2025. The first was the bZ4Xwhich has an initial price in the range of 48 thousand euros – in the range of R$ 250 thousand in direct conversion.

Toyota bZ3 is 4.72 m long, 1.83 m wide, 1.47 m high and has a wheelbase of 2.88 m

The electric motor of bZ3 was developed in partnership with the Chinese manufacturer BYD and develops 184 hp in the basic versions and 245 hp on high-end models. The battery has a capacity of 71.4 kWh and provides autonomy in the range of 500 km, according to the patents. New information will be revealed at the Guangzhou (China) Motor Show, which takes place next November.

Rear of the Toyota bZ3 has interconnected flashlights, just like the Mirai

Regardless of the version, patents reveal that the sedan will weigh 1,800 kg. The entry-level version will have 16-inch wheels, while the top of the range will have 19-inch wheels. In both cases, the maximum speed is 160 km/h.

The interior has not yet been shown, but it is to be expected that the bZ3 follow the same visual identity as the bZ4X, with a large screen right next to the console and digital instrument panel. The gloss black finish should also be the same.

Interior of the Toyota bZ4x should serve as a reference for the new sedan

O bZ3 is 4.72 m long, 1.83 m wide and 1.47 m high, dimensions very similar to those of the Corolla. The wheelbase will be 2.88 m, almost the same measurement (2.82 m) as the new Camry.

The new Toyota bZ3 will cost around US$ 30 thousand in the Chinese market. In direct conversion, the value reaches BRL 153 thousand. Production will begin at the end of the year and the first units are expected to hit stores in early 2023.